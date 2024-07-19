Notre Dame’s New York media blitz continued on Friday with the unveiling of new football jerseys during an appearance on ESPN First Take. The changes aren’t a major shift from the traditional blue jerseys for the Irish but there are some significant changes immediately noticeable.

Notre Dame is different ☘️



As seen on @FirstTake our 2024 home jerseys are officially official#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/qxEh0O0dEW — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 19, 2024

The most significant change in the jerseys is the metallic gold interlocking ND on the shoulders. Previously, the ND was a matte white with a matte yellow/gold trim. That’s been replaced with a shinier version that appears to be attempting to match the gold in Notre Dame’s helmets.

The trim around the jersey numbers also now has a more metallic finish, as opposed to the matte yellow/gold that the numbers had previously.

A more minor detail that has changed is the placement of the Under Armour logo which moved from more of a left shoulder placement to dead center at the neckline.

Somewhat oddly, the pants still appear to be the same mustardish-gold color that they’ve been despite the jerseys moving towards the metallic gold for the ND and numbers. Going back to the old lighter gold pants from the 90s and early 2000s likely would have matched the new jerseys quite a bit better.

There had been rumors of jersey changes for months after the jerseys in initial NCAA Football 2025 footage releases displayed metallic gold ND logos on the shoulders. Images of replica jerseys from the bookstore – that look worse than these official ones – popped up on Twitter recently as well. The replicas don’t have the metallic gold finish on the ND and don’t pop nearly as much.

These are the first substantial changes to the home Notre Dame jersey since Notre Dame re-upped with Under Armour despite rumored interest from Nike. Last year, Under Armour produced the all-green uniform combo for the Ohio State game and the all-white combo for the Clemson game. Notre Dame lost both games so perhaps the monochromatic look is one to avoid in the future.