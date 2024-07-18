Notre Dame is in New York City this week for another pre-season media blitz for head coach Marcus Freeman and its star players. Freeman was interviewed by Notre Dame alum Hannah Storm on Thursday afternoon on SportsCenter. He discussed several topics just weeks before the Irish report for training camp.

What quarterback Riley Leonard brings to Notre Dame both on and off the field and his health status heading into the season. Despite missing time in the spring, Leonard will be fully ready to go.

Freeman discussed the season opener in College Station against Texas A&M and Riley’s old head coach, Mike Elko.

On the offensive line, Freeman said he was confident the Irish would be able to replace their two starting tackles.

On the new College Football Playoff format, Freeman said the staff did extensive research on how they’d approach the time between game 12 and a potential first-round playoff game.

When asked what grade he’d give himself if he was in NCAA25, Freeman said something in the mid to high 80s. He also said he would rate his team very highly based on potential but that they need to play to it now.

Freeman was excited about Zaire Turner’s recent promotion to director of player personnel because, first and foremost, she was qualified for the position and had excelled in her previous role.