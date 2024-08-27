Ask any Notre Dame fan what their biggest fear in 2024 is, and you will likely get almost unanimous consent that it’s the offensive line. The starting line for the Irish on Saturday night in Kyle Field features a combined six career starts, with three of the four making their first career starts. Sounds scary, right? It is, but the last time that Notre Dame had an offensive line this inexperienced? 1988. Aka, the last time Notre Dame won the national championship.

Thanks to Holtz’s Heros Twitter account for pointing out the parallel to Notre Dame’s last national championship winner.

True BUT in ‘88 @NDFootball kicked off under the lights w/ @grunny61 having only 4 starts, Andy Heck shifting from TE to LT, Dean Brown new @ RT, Tim Ryan new @ guard & sophomore Mike Heldt @ center. We’re saying we have a chance. ☘️🏈🌳 #reggieho #byanymeans #findaway https://t.co/9FQDg504iZ pic.twitter.com/i5GQllbp4I — Holtz's Heroes Foundation (@HoltzHeroes) August 27, 2024

As Holtz’s Heros points out, the 1988 Notre Dame offensive line was just as inexperienced as the unit that will start on Saturday night. Like this year’s squad, that 1988 team also started the season against a marquee opponent—Michigan—under the lights. The lone difference there is that the ’88 opener was at home as opposed to the road. Given the atmosphere at Kyle Field, that is no small difference.

It’s no secret that almost everyone’s biggest fear with this year’s team is the offensive line, given how green the unit is. It was also just three years ago when a talented Notre Dame team with playoff hopes had their season derailed early because they couldn’t figure out the offensive line. It took until nearly midseason for Notre Dame to insert a true freshman at left tackle following an injury to a projected starter to stabilize the line, so perhaps this year, they are just getting out ahead of a problem.

While everyone is right to be concerned about the line – and for the record, so am I – there is another way to look at the youth movement along the offensive line as a positive. Ashton Craig did so well at center following the injury to Zeke Correll last year that Correll transferred to NC State since Craig was likely going to start over him this year. Freshman Anthonie Knapp beat out a 5th year senior, Tosh Baker, for the job in fall camp. Sophomore Sam Pendleton also beat out two players with starting experience – Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan – in camp. While one could say that Baker didn’t live up to his recruiting hype, Coogan and Spindler are both known commodities.

Speaking of Coogan and Spindler, starting right guard Billy Schrauth assumed that role last year after Spindler got hurt and didn’t let go of it this spring—another case of a younger player seizing an opportunity for a starting position.

Young players beating out upperclassmen who have been in the program and played in big games doesn’t happen if the underclassmen aren’t very good at football. Anthonie Knapp and Sam Pendleton appear to be just that. That doesn’t mean they’ll be flawless in their first starts on the road against the Aggie defense, but it does mean that they earned their spots out there.

In an ideal world., Charles Jagusah would be preparing for his second career start this weekend – his first being the Sun Bowl win over Oregon State – but we don’t live in an ideal world. Notre Dame fans would feel much better about the offensive line had Jagusah not been lost for the year, but at the end of the day, he has one more career start than Knapp, so from an experience perspective, the Irish haven’t lost a ton. They have lost quite a bit of size going from Jagusah to Knapp, but if size alone were the determining factor, Baker would have gotten the nod over Knapp.

There will be bumps along the way, and it won’t always be pretty, but the Notre Dame coaching staff wouldn’t have made the decisions they did if they weren’t confident that they would raise this team’s ceiling without jeopardizing its floor.

Knowing that the Irish weren’t in too different of a position in 1988, the last year in which Notre Dame won it, should help ease fan’s fears – at least until Saturday when the Aggie defense throws everything that it can at the young Irish linemen. Let’s not forget that when the Irish opened that 1988 campaign, the Michigan team they faced was ranked 4th in the country. Texas A&M comes into this one ranked 20th. For those wondering, the Wolverines finished 1988 ranked 4th with a record of 9-2-1, so they lost just one game all season other than that opening week loss to the Irish.