The dreams of Notre Dame ending its long national championship drought came to a crashing halt in the National Championship game last night. After a near-perfect first drive momentarily gave the Irish a 7-0 lead, Ohio State’s offense marched up and down the field on a defense that simply had no answers. The Irish fought back valiantly in the 4th quarter after falling behind 31-7 at one point but couldn’t get the stop they needed to give its offense a chance to tie the game. Riley Leonard passed for a season-high 255 yards and threw a pair of touchdowns to Jaden Greathouse, who had his second consecutive 100-yard performance.