As the final seconds ticked away on Saturday night, the atmosphere in the stands was heavy with disappointment from the Texas A&M faithful. The Notre Dame team played with incredible intensity, outlasting Texas A&M for four quarters in front of the 4th largest crowd in Aggies’ history, with 107,315 fans in attendance.

The Irish were doubted by Vegas oddsmakers, Notre Dame haters, SEC fundamentalists, and self-proclaimed sports media experts all week. They said the Notre Dame offensive linemen were too young. They said A&M’s defensive line was too good. They said A&M head coach Mike Elko was a defensive genius. They said the Texas heat would be too hot. They said…

The Aggies’ players must not have seen the film Rudy (1993) because if they did, they would have known that sometimes a winner is a dreamer who just won’t quit. Anyone who watched the game would have to agree with that statement. #7 Notre Dame went toe to toe with #20 Texas A&M before delivering the knockout punch when Irish running back Jeremiyah Love scored on a 21-yard TD run with under two minutes remaining in the game.

The week-one showdown resembled an old-fashioned slugfest as both teams’ kickers exchanged blows in the first half, sending the game into halftime tied at 6-6. Texas A&M kicker Randy Bond connected from 34 and 49 yards, while Notre Dame’s kicker Mitch Jeter was good from 46 and 26 yards, respectively. Perhaps the biggest play of the game on offense came in the 3rd quarter when Irish running back Jadarian Price scampered 47 yards for a touchdown, earning Notre Dame its first lead. Texas A&M subsequently scored on a 1-yard touchdown run early in the 4th quarter before Notre Dame closed with 10 unanswered points, bringing the Irish to its first win of the 2024 season, 23-13.

Entering the game, a Notre Dame offensive line with just six combined starts did not surrender one sack on Saturday night. After 36 pass-block snaps, true freshman left tackle Anthonie Knapp allowed only one quarterback pressure. Notre Dame’s running back committee carried the ball 34 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The Irish defense suffocated the Aggies’ offense from start to finish, limiting them to a mere 246 yards of total offense, including two interceptions. Next up: Northern Illinois

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

DB Chance Tucker (ACL), OT Charles Jagusah (Pectoral), and RB Gi’Bran Payne (ACL) are all out for the season. WR Jordan Faison 1-2 weeks (ankle).

Northern Illinois

DT Cam Crowell, TE Devon Akers, K Jake Seibert, WR Raishein Thomas, OL Luke Skartvedt, and WR Kenji Lewis are all questionable with undisclosed injuries.

Betting Trends

The total has gone over in six of NIU’s last six road games.

The total has gone over in six of Notre Dame’s last seven games.

Notre Dame is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

Notre Dame is 1-5 ATS in its last six games played in week two.

Money Line and Over / Under Total

Northern Illinois (1-0) (0-0 ATS) at #5 Notre Dame (1-0) (1-0 ATS)

Notre Dame planted its flag in SEC country after having defeated Texas A&M, 23-13 this past weekend. Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard led the way for the Irish offense, tallying 221 total yards. Irish running back, Jeremiyah Love also met expectations while carrying the ball 14 times for 91 yards (6.5 YPC) and one touchdown. Clemson transfer wide receiver Beaux Collins proved his worth by hauling in five catches for 62 yards, including a crucial 20-yard grab for a 1st down in a 4th quarter drive that led to a touchdown.

The star of the game was the Notre Dame defense, as they kept the Aggies’ offense uncomfortable all game long. Texas A&M quarterback, Conner Weigman managed to complete 12 of 30 passes for 100 yards (3.3 YPC). Weigman also completed two passes to Notre Dame as safeties Adon Shuler and Xavier Watts each hauled in an interception.

It is difficult to discuss Notre Dame’s victory without mentioning Irish kicker, Mitch Jeter. The sure-footed senior was perfect on the day, connecting on three field goals from 46, 26, and 46 yards.

This week should be less challenging for Notre Dame when they host their first home game of the season against NIU. The Huskies won’t showcase as much NFL talent along its defensive line as A&M, and the temperature should be about forty degrees cooler than in Texas. With that said, NIU should not be overlooked.

It’s a veteran team that will be returning 18 starters (9 on offense/ 9 on defense). That is something Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman is aware of. “They’ve been very competitive versus Power Four teams,” Freeman stated. “They beat Boston College last year. It was 7-3 versus Nebraska going into the second quarter last year. The year before, it was a one-score game against Kentucky. They beat Georgia Tech in 2021, so they’ll be ready to roll.”

In its first game of the 2024 season, NIU manhandled Western Illinois 54-15. The Huskies offense racked up a whopping 706 yards of total offense. NIU quarterback, Ethan Hampton completed 18 of 20 passes for 328 yards (16.4 YPC) and five touchdowns. The NIU defense limited the Leathernecks to 94 yards rushing on 29 attempts. This line has Notre Dame sitting steady at -28 with a total of 44.5. Last week, Northern Illinois was in the school cafeteria stealing lunch money from the weaker WIU players. This week, the Huskies will get a taste of their own medicine. Pick: Notre Dame -28

Live Notre Dame Futures to Watch:

National Championship game winner +1600

To make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs -300

Heisman Trophy winner (Riley Leonard) +3000

Behind Enemy Lines Week 2:

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: (5-6) ATS

McNeese State (1-1) (0-0 ATS) at Texas A&M N/A (0-1) (0-1 ATS)

The Aggies lost its home opener to Notre Dame, 23-13. Texas A&M running back, Le’Veon Moss carried the ball 20 times for 70 yards and one touchdown. This week, Texas A&M will look to take out its frustration on the lowly Cowboys before opening conference play in Florida in week three. Next week: at Florida

Purdue (1-0) (1-0 ATS) – Bye week

Last week, Purdue embarrassed Indiana State, 49-0. The Boilermakers’ defense held the Sycamores to 154 yards of total offense, including just 50 yards through the air. Next week: Notre Dame

Miami (OH) (0-1) (0-1 ATS) – Bye week

The RedHawks were outscored 10-3 in the second half against Northwestern while losing its first game of the season, 13-6. Miami (OH) mustered 40 yards of rushing on 24 carries (1.7 YPC). Next week: Cincinnati

Jacksonville State (0-1) (0-0 ATS) at #22 Louisville N/A (1-0) (1-0 ATS)

Louisville will participate in its second scrimmage of the year this week as they host Jacksonville State. Last week, the Cardinals shut out Austin Peay, 62-0. Louisville racked up 571 yards of offense, including 293 yards on the ground. Next week: Bye

Cal Poly (0-1) (0-0 ATS) at Stanford N/A (0-1) (1-0 ATS)

Stanford could not protect its 17-10 halftime lead, as the Cardinal fell to TCU last week, 34-27. The Stanford defense surrendered 457 yards of total offense, including 353 yards through the air. This week, Stanford will try to take its anger out on the lesser, in-state foe, Cal Poly. Next week: Syracuse

#23 Georgia Tech (2-0) (2-0 ATS) at Syracuse (1-0) (0-0 ATS)

The Yellow Jackets stung Georgia State last week, 35-12. Georgia Tech quarterback, Haynes King passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also carried the ball 5 times for 27 yards and another score. Syracuse defeated Ohio, 38-22. Orange quarterback, Kyle McCord completed 27 of 39 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Georgia Tech is 5-0 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone over in four of Syracuse’s last five games versus GT. This line has moved drastically since Cuse opened at -1.5. Now The Yellow Jackets are -3 with a total of 61. Pick: Georgia Tech -3

Temple (0-1) (0-1 ATS) at Navy (1-0) (0-1 ATS)

Navy shot down Bucknell, 49-21. The Midshipmen showcased a balanced attack, rushing for 264 yards and passing for 173 yards for a combined 437 yards of total offense. Temple was lassoed by the Oklahoma Sooners, 51-3. The Temple offense gifted Oklahoma six turnovers with four fumbles and two interceptions. Temple is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games against Navy. The total has gone over in four of Navy’s last six games versus Temple. The line moved Navy up one notch to -12. The total dropped one point to 42. Pick: Temple +12

#10 Florida State (0-2) (0-2 ATS) – Bye week

The Seminoles suffered their second upset in consecutive weeks while losing to Boston College at home, 28-13. Florida State will likely be in search of a different starting quarterback before season’s end as quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei missed open receivers multiple times. He finished with 276 yards passing and one touchdown, including one interception. He was also sacked three times. Next week: Memphis

Virginia (1-0) (1-0 ATS) at Wake Forest (1-0) (0-1 ATS)

Last week, Virginia smashed the Richmond Spiders, 34-13. Cavaliers quarterback, Anthony Colandrea passed for 297 yards, including two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards and one score. Wake Forest won its scrimmage against North Carolina A&T, 45-13. Virginia is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games versus Wake Forest. The total has gone over in five of WF’s previous six games. The line and total are firm in this one as WF is -2 with a total of 54. Pick: Virginia +2

Army (1-0) (1-0 ATS) at Florida Atlantic (0-1) (0-0 ATS)

Army bullied Lehigh, 42-7. The Golden Knights ran up the score to cover the spread with 19 seconds remaining in the game. Florida Atlantic shut out Michigan State, 7-0 in the second half last week, but still fell to the Spartans, 16-10. Army is 4-1 ATS in its previous five games. The total has gone under in FAU’s last five home games. FAU is sitting at -3.5 across the board. The total moved half of point to 43. Pick: FAU -3.5

Utah State (1-0) (0-0 ATS) at #13 USC (1-0) (1-0 ATS)

The Trojans stunned the Tigers, 27-20. USC quarterback Miller Moss completed 27 of 36 passes for 378 yards and one touchdown. Utah State won its jamboree against Robert Morris, 36-14. Utah State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone over in 16 of USC’s last 20 games. USC is firm at -28 with a total of 63.5. Pick: Over 63.5

