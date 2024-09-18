Other than the score, a 66-7 blowout victory over lowly Purdue, perhaps a bigger surprise was what seemed to be Riley Leonard’s inability to complete a pass of more than 10 yards through the air. The Irish signal caller completed 11 of 16 passes for 112 yards. Seven yards per completion may seem average to some, but according to Leonard, that is three more yards per play than what is expected of him.

“My job is to get four yards a play,” Leonard admitted after the game. “It doesn’t matter how I do it. I got away from that for a second, but I’m back on track and kind of understand my role. My job is to win football games, so however I need to do it, I’ll do it.”

Although passing the ball is typically a quarterback’s strength, it is not for Leonard. However, running with the ball is. That was apparent on Saturday afternoon as the Notre Dame quarterback led the Irish with 11 carries while racking up 100 yards, including three rushing touchdowns.

Heading into week three’s game against the Boilermakers, many Irish fans were pleading for backup quarterback Steve Angeli to get the start under center. With a commanding 42-0 halftime lead, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman satisfied their requests, allowing Angeli to start the second half. It did not take long for the New Jersey native to get going, as his first attempt was a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cooper Flannigan. He followed that up with another touchdown pass to tight end Kevin Bauman to begin the fourth quarter. Angeli finished with 6 of 9 passing for 100 yards (11.1 Y/A) and two touchdowns. He also had four carries for 12 yards.

Compared to Leonard, Angeli’s crisp passes stood out to anyone watching. That goes without question, but the stars of the game were running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Both backs staged a clinic yet again. Love finished with 10 carries for 109 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run. Not to be outdone, Price finished with 86 yards on the ground, including a blazing 70-yard touchdown run of his own.

While the offense received much of the glamour from the public eye in the Irish’s 59-point victory, the Irish defense showed off some bells and whistles of its own. Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore caught a pass from Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown. As a unit, the Irish defense held Purdue to 162 yards of total offense, including just 38 yards on 25 carries. They also recorded two sacks and two interceptions. The nation’s 25th-ranked scoring defense limited its opponent to just one touchdown for the third consecutive game. Next up: Miami (OH)

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

DB Chance Tucker (ACL), OT Charles Jagusah (Pectoral), RB Gi’Bran Payne (ACL), OL Ashton Craig (knee), and DL Jordan Botelho (knee) are all out for the season. DL Gabriel Rubio is out for 2-3 weeks (foot). OT Tosh Baker is out (shoulder). DL Joshua Burnham is questionable (ankle). OL Billy Schrauth will miss 3-4 weeks (leg).

Miami (OH)

DL Malachi Clark and RB Kenny Tracy are out for the season (undisclosed).

Notre Dame Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 2-0 all-time versus Miami (OH)

Notre Dame is 5-1 ATS in their last six games

The total has gone over in eight of Notre Dame’s last 10 home games

The total has gone under in Miami (OH) last seven games

Money Line and Total (Over / Under)

Miami OH (0-2) (0-2 ATS) at #17 Notre Dame (2-1) (2-1 ATS)

It was a week late, but nonetheless, Notre Dame played like a team that could not afford to lose a game during its week-three derailment of Purdue, 66-7. The Irish tallied 580 yards of total offense, more than double what they produced in week two against Northern Illinois. The Notre Dame running back committee (including quarterback Riley Leonard) amassed 364 yards on the ground, including a colossal six touchdowns.

The Notre Dame defense cut Purdue’s quarterback, Hudson Card’s season totals in half. He finished with 124 yards passing, one touchdown, two interceptions, and was sacked four times. The Boilermakers’ running backs did not fare much better, as their ball carriers managed just 1.5 yards per carry on 25 attempts. Purdue’s only score game in the third quarter after being down 49-0.

Notre Dame managed to do well in every statistical category except for one, the injury column, as three Irish players left the game and did not return. The first injury was recorded in the first quarter when offensive lineman Billy Schrauth exited the game with damage to his right leg. He reappeared in the second quarter, but it was on the sideline with crutches while dressed in a walking boot. Also during the second quarter, senior edge rusher Jordan Botelho suffered a gruesome right leg injury. It was so severe that he needed to be carted off the field. The injury will cause him to miss the remainder of the season. However, he will have the option to return for a sixth year. Then, on Notre Dame’s next possession, center Ashton Craig limped off the field with a season-ending injury to his left knee.

Luckily, the Irish will face a winless Miami (OH) team this week, allowing the offensive line some additional time to get reacquainted with offensive linemen Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan. Last week, the RedHawks suffered their second loss of the season at home in Cincinnati, 27-16. The RedHawks defense allowed 401 yards of total offense to the Bearcats, including 186 yards through the air and 215 yards on the ground. Although Miami (OH) managed just 16 points, the passing game was respectable. RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert threw for 339 yards, including two touchdowns and one interception. In contrast, their running game was putrid, as they rushed for 26 yards on 20 carries.

This line opened with the Irish being favored by 25. It has since risen mightily to Notre Dame – 28. The total fell a notch to 43.5. Heading into week four of the season, a few nuggets can be extracted thus far: the Notre Dame defense does not capitulate many points, Notre Dame has a legit ground attack, and Miami (OH) is pitiful at stopping the run.

Pick: Notre Dame

Live Notre Dame Futures to Watch:

National Championship game winner +5000

To make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs +350

Heisman Trophy winner (Riley Leonard) +4000

Behind Enemy Lines Week 3:

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: (10-12) ATS

Bowling Green (1-1) (2-0 ATS) at #20 Texas A&M (2-1) (1-1 ATS)

Bowling Green will enter College Station fresh off a bye week. The Falcons surrendered a four-point halftime lead to Penn State in a 34-27 loss the week prior. The Aggies traveled to the swamp and drowned the Gators 33-20. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed filled in for the injured Conner Weigman, admirably completing 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Bowling Green is 5-1 ATS in their last six games. Texas A&M is 1-5 ATS in its previous six games. The Aggies are hovering around -23, with a total coming in at 52.5. Pick: Texas A&M

Buffalo (2-1) (2-1 ATS) at #23 Northern Illinois (2-0) (1-0 ATS)

Buffalo handed winless Massachusetts its third loss of the season, 34-3. The Minutemen were held to 193 yards of total offense. Two weeks ago, Northern Illinois shocked the world by defeating Notre Dame on the road, 16-14. Huskies’ running back, Antario Brown, rushed for 198 yards and one touchdown. He also caught two passes for 126 yards and another score. The Huskies will enter this week hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive. The total has gone under in Buffalo’s last five road games. Northern Illinois is 5-2 ATS in its previous seven games against Buffalo. The Huskies are -14 across the board, with a total of 45. Pick: Northern Illinois

Purdue (1-1) (0-1 ATS) at Oregon State (2-1) (1-2 ATS)

Purdue accepted a home invasion by Notre Dame last week by losing 66-7. The Boilermakers’ offense was limited to 162 yards of total offense. Oregon State could not secure the dam against their in-state rival, falling to Oregon, 49-14. The Beavers surrendered 546 yards of offense to the Ducks. The total has gone over in five of Purdue’s last seven games. Oregon State is 1-5 ATS in their previous six games. The Beavers enter this game -4.5 with a total of 50.5. Pick: Over 50.5

#19 Louisville (2-0) (1-0 ATS) at Georgia Tech (3-1) (3-1 ATS)

The Yellowjackets stung the VMI Keydets last week, 59-7. Georgia Tech limited VMI to 104 yards of total offense while having six minutes less of time of possession. Louisville will look to remain undefeated after having defeated Jacksonville State two weeks ago, 49-14. Cardinals’ quarterback, Tyler Shough, passed for 349 yards and two scores. Georgia Tech is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone over in six of Louisville’s last seven games. The line has moved Louisville to -10.5, with a total of 57.5. Pick: Over 57.5

Stanford (1-1) (1-1 ATS) at Syracuse (2-0) (1-1 ATS)

In their last game, Stanford took care of business against Cal Poly, 41-7. The Cardinal held the Mustangs to 25 yards rushing on 20 carries. Syracuse handed Georgia Tech its first loss of the season last week, 31-28. Orange quarterback Kyle McCord passed for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Stanford is 1-4 ATS in its previous five games. The total has gone over in four of Syracuse’s last six games. Syracuse is sitting at -10, with a total of 57.5. Pick: Over 57.5

Memphis (3-0) (3-0 ATS) at Navy (2-0) (1-1 ATS)

Navy is off to a 2-0 start after defeating Temple easily in week two, 38-11. Midshipmen running back Blake Horvath rushed for 122 yards on 18 carries (8.1 YPC), including three touchdowns. Last week, Memphis handed Florida State its third straight loss, 20-12. The Seminoles were held to 37 yards rushing. Memphis is 6-0 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone over in five of Navy’s last six games versus an AAC opponent. Memphis opened at -12.5 before the line slid to where it sits now at -10. The total is 50.5. Pick: Navy

California (3-0) (2-1 ATS) at Florida State (0-3) (0-3 ATS)

The Golden Bears protected their house against San Diego State last week, 31-10. California running back Jaivian Thomas carried the ball 17 times for 169 yards. The Seminoles were eaten alive by the Memphis Tigers, 20-12. Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei underperformed again while passing for 201 yards and an interception. Cal is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games. The total has gone under in five of Florida State’s last six games. Florida State opened at -5.5 before falling to -2.5. The total is at a modest 44.5. Pick: Florida State

Virginia (2-1) (1-1-1 ATS) at Coastal Carolina (3-0) (2-1 ATS)

Virginia was shell-shocked at home by the Maryland Terrapins, 27-13. The Cavaliers were outscored by Maryland 20-0 in the second half. Coastal Carolina added its third win of the season after winning at Temple, 28-20. Coastal Carolina quarterback Ethan Vasko passed for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 16 times for 92 yards. The total has gone over in six of Virginia’s last eight games. Coastal Carolina is 8-3 ATS in its previous 11 games. Virginia is idling around -3, with the total holding steady at 55. Pick: Over 55

Rice (1-2) (1-2 ATS) at Army (2-0) (2-0 ATS)

Rice gave Houston its first win of the season, 33-7. The Owls surrendered 237 yards on the ground while managing to run for 75 yards of their own. Army remained undefeated on the season while defeating Florida Atlantic in its last game, 24-7. The Black Knights rushed for an eye-popping 405 yards. The total has gone under in five of Rice’s previous seven games. Army is 5-1 ATS in their last six games. Army dropped a point to -5, with the total hovering at 42. Pick: Army

#11 USC (2-0) (2-0 ATS) at #18 Michigan (2-1) (0-3 ATS)

The Trojans continue to impress as USC shut out Utah State two weeks ago, 48-0. The Trojans’ defense limited the Aggies to just 190 yards of total offense while racking up 548 yards of its own. Michigan managed to score just seven second-half points, but it was enough to defeat Arkansas State 28-18. Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings carried the ball 15 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. USC is 4-1 in its last five games. The total has gone under in four of Michigan’s last six games. USC is holding steady at -6 with a total of 46.5. Pick: USC

*Notre Dame’s 2024 opponents are listed in bold.