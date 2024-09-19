After knocking off Texas A&M on the road and then losing to Northern Illinois at home, the Fighting Irish handed Purdue their worst home loss in school history on Saturday. With no margin for error, Notre Dame must bring their “A Game” each and every week. This Saturday afternoon, the Redhawks from Miami of Ohio return to Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 2017. Chuck Martin’s team will be upset-minded, but will the Irish overlook another MAC opponent? We will find out on Saturday afternoon.

Essential Game Info:

Game Time: Saturday, September 21st at 3:30 PM ET on NBC

Saturday, September 21st at 3:30 PM ET on NBC Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Matchup History: Notre Dame is 2-0 all time against the Miami RedHawks (Last Meeting 2017: Irish won 52 to 17)

Notre Dame is 2-0 all time against the Miami RedHawks (Last Meeting 2017: Irish won 52 to 17) Current Odds: Notre Dame -26.5

Details

Conference: MAC

MAC Head Coach: Chuck Martin

Chuck Martin 2024 Record: 0-2 (0-0)

0-2 (0-0) 2023 Record: 11-3 (8-1)

Weather Forecast

The current GameDay forecast shows a 10% chance of rain, with a high of 87 degrees and a low of 64.

Miami Storylines:

Chuck Martin’s team has had a tough non conference schedule. The RedHawks lost a close contest on the road against Northwestern to open the season (13 to 6), went on a bye week, then lost at home to the Cincinnati Bearcats (27 to 16). Now, Miami will be heading to Notre Dame to take on the #17 Fighting Irish.

In 2023, Miami of Ohio finished the season 11-3 as MAC Champions with a close loss to Appalachian State in their bowl game (13 to 9). It is difficult to have back-to-back successful seasons for MAC programs, especially with the transfer portal and power-four programs searching for players.

The RedHawks Offense is led by quarterback Brett Gabbert. Through two games, Gabbert is 45 for 72 (63%) with 2 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and 7 sacks taken. On the ground, he has 10 attempts for -26 yards and no rushing scores.

The Miami Offense is led by running back Keyon Mozee. This season, Mozee has 13 carries for 24 yards (1.8 yards per carry) with no rushing touchdowns.

Notre Dame Storylines:

Marcus Freeman must have a “one game at a time” mentality. After the “debacle” against Northern Illinois, the schedule is too weak this season for the Fighting Irish to afford any more losses. Just as opponents see Notre Dame as their “Super Bowl” , the Irish must match that mindset (which they should have been doing all along).

Yes, there are still questions at quarterback and the passing attack, but at this point, Notre Dame fans should enjoy that victory the rest of the week.

Steve Angeli or Riley Leonard? Through three games, Riley Leonard is 49 for 78 (63%) with 0 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and 3 sacks taken. On the ground, Leonard has 34 attempts for 179 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with 4 rushing scores.

While Steve Angeli is 6 for 9 (67%) with 2 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 3 sacks taken. It is a small sample size, but Angeli did look good through the air against Purdue. Fans should be interested to see how this dynamic plays out moving forward.

The Irish Defense continues to play “playoff caliber” football. Al Golden’s unit has only allowed 3 touchdowns all season. Last week, the Notre Dame Defense only gave up 4 first downs in the first half (when starters for both sides were on the field). As the offense grows, the Irish Defense must continue to play at this elite level.

Head-to-Head Matchups:

Notre Dame Offense vs. Miami Defense: The Fighting Irish are averaging 407 yards per contest, while the RedHawks are surrendering 365 yards per game.

Last week, Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock went back to Notre Dame’s roots on the ground and tallied 364 yards rushing. The passing attack did finish 18 for 26 (Leonard and Angeli), but there is a lot of work to be done.

The Fighting Irish have the advantage in this category.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Miami Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The RedHawks are averaging 324 yards per game, while Al Golden’s Defense is allowing 265 yards per matchup. Chuck Martin’s team has only mustered 22 points total in their first two games, while the Fighting Irish have one of the best defensive units in the nation.

Notre Dame has the clear advantage in this matchup.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: The RedHawks kicker, Dom Dzioban, is 3 for 4 this year with his longest conversion coming at 43 yards. Conversely, Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter is 4 for 6 with his longest make at 46 yards (two blocked).

Advantage: Tie

My Prediction:

The Fighting Irish are now a quarter of the way through their 2024 season. Ideally, the loss from Northern Illinois will still be fresh in everyone’s mind, and there will not be a repeat against another MAC school, the Miami RedHawks. But at this point in my Notre Dame fandom, nothing surprises me anymore.

I believe this group will still play fired up as they did against the Boilermakers last Saturday. There is a quarterback battle developing between Riley Leonard and Steve Angeli. But, if this group wants to become a “complete football team”, then the Irish must find a better way to incorporate the talented tight ends and wide receivers on the roster.

The RedHawks are down from last year, but I expect them to put up a few points. Riley Leonard and Steve Angeli should both see time under center this week. As the fanbase continues to voice concerns in the passing attack, I believe this will fuel the Irish Offense to put up a lot of points this weekend.

I have the Fighting Irish winning by 36 points.

Prediction: Notre Dame 49, Miami 13