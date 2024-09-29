Notre Dame’s 31-24 win over then #15 ranked Louisville helped the Fighting Irish move up two spots in the most recent AP Poll released Sunday. The Irish entered the weekend ranked 16th before taking down the Cardinals in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. They exit the weekend ranked 14th, heading into their bye week.

Notre Dame has moved up four spots in the AP Poll since its head-scratching loss to Northern Illinois in the home opener. They moved up one spot after the blowout of Purdue and another spot last week before moving two spots this week.

It seems the AP voters didn’t think too highly of Louisville; otherwise, the Irish might have moved up more. LSU, one spot ahead of Notre Dame, for instance, does not yet have a win over a top-25 opponent. Ole Miss, two spots ahead of the Irish, doesn’t either, and they just lost to unranked Kentucky. Chalk that up to the obvious SEC media bias and the stench of the loss to NIU lingering with another loss from the Huskies this weekend.

With no game featuring two ranked teams this coming weekend, Notre Dame’s only path to moving up more in the rankings this weekend will be via an upset with the Irish idle.

Louisville dropped seven spots this week to #22 after losing to Notre Dame. The Cardinals face two unranked opponents before hosting Miami on October 19. They’ll have a chance to move back up a few spots before a potentially massive showdown with the Hurricanes, who survived an overturned Hail Mary to beat Virginia Tech on Friday night.

Notre Dame is the only team in the country right now with two wins over ranked opponents. Texas A&M remains ranked #25 after beating Arkansas in Jerry World this weekend. The Aggies were jumped by Indiana but stayed just inside the top 25. They host #9 Missouri this coming weekend, so they’ll either make a big jump or fall out of the rankings completely next week.

Notre Dame’s only remaining ranked opponent is USC, at #11. The Trojans fell behind early to Wisconsin before winning comfortably, following their loss to Michigan two weeks ago. USC travels to Minnesota next weekend before a huge matchup with Penn State in Los Angeles in two weeks.