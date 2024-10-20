Notre Dame remained at #12 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll despite an 18-point road win over Georgia Tech on Saturday and several teams ahead of them losing. However, the most surprising move that prevented any Irish movement was BYU jumping the Irish this week after a last-second, three-point win over a team that is now below .500.

BYU entered the week ranked 13th before beating Oklahoma State at home by three points, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 10 seconds remaining. With the loss, Oklahoma State is 3-4 on the season – hardly an impressive, resume-building win.

Not that the Irish were overly impressive in their win over Georgia Tech, as the Notre Dame offense stalled in the second half. An 18-point road win over a team that was 5-2 at the time is a little more impressive than needing a last-second touchdown to beat a .500 team on your own field.

The Cougars are undefeated, while the Irish have the blemish against Northern Illinois, but that is hardly a new data point. BYU was undefeated last weekend when they were ranked behind the Irish. It appears as though the voters are relitigating that loss to NIU.

The Irish could have moved up a position had BYU not leapfrogged them because Alabama lost its second game of the season to previously #11 Tennessee. The Volunteers moved up to #7 with their win over the Crimson Tide.

Another last-second win prevented further movement for Notre Dame when Iowa State came back to beat UCF after trailing for most of the game. The Cyclones fell one spot to #10. Top-ranked Texas fell to #5 after losing 30-15 to Georgia.

Notre Dame’s resume got padded a bit by Texas A&M’s win again. It improved to 6-1 on the season with a huge showdown with #8 LSU next weekend. Given what we’ve seen with teams jumping Notre Dame in recent weeks, it will be interesting to see how many voters put the Aggies ahead of the Irish if both were to win next weekend.

A win isn’t a given for Notre Dame, with the Irish facing #24 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday. The Midshipmen and Army are the last remaining Notre Dame opponents currently ranked.

At this point, it doesn’t look like there is much of a chance that USC will work its way back into the top 25 before the Irish end the season in Los Angeles. The Trojans lost again this weekend and are currently 3-4 after losses to Minnesota, Penn State, and most recently, Maryland in the last three weeks.