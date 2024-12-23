Head coach Marcus Freeman gave about as rosy of an injury update as anyone could have expected for every player except the one Notre Dame could least afford to lose for the Sugar Bowl among the walking wounded after the first round. While most of the injury report was positive, Freeman announced that captain Rylie Mills is out for the season, delivering a devastating blow to Notre Dame’s defensive line ahead of their biggest challenge.

Rylie Mills Out for Year for

Freeman started off with the bad news on Monday, announcing that Mills is out for the year after his injury in the second half against Indiana. There was hope after the game that Mills wasn’t lost for the year as Freeman told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt that he didn’t think Mills’s injury was season ending. Unfortunately for Notre Dame, it is indeed season-ending.

With Mills out, Notre Dame will turn to Gabriel Rubio, who was solid in place of Mills in the second half, but now are paper thin in the trenches ahead of what figures to be a knockdown, drag-out fight with Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Donovan Hinish and Sean Sevillano now figure to have prominent roles providing depth, as could sophomore Armel Mukam. Hinish logged 349 snaps on the year so he is no stranger to playing time, but Sevillan and Mukam combined for 99 on the season.

There’s no sugarcoating this. This is a massive loss for Notre Dame.

OL Charles Jagusah Activated

In a bit of a surprise, Freeman noted that sophomore offensive lineman Charles Jagusah was activated and would be available for the Sugar Bowl. Jagusah was set to start the season as Notre Dame’s starting left tackle before a pre-season injury knocked him out for the regular season. Freeman noted he began practicing last week but cautioned that it would take time for him to ramp. It appears that ramp-up happened fast. Some indicated that Jagusah was practicing at guard last week. It is unclear where he slates in right now with Anthonie Knapp playing well as the left tackle.

LB Kyngston Villiamu-Asa Questionable

In another bit of good news, Freeman said that linebacker Kyngston Villiamu-Asa was questionable for the game and would begin practicing this week. That’s a significant improvement from last week when Freeman ruled him out immediately. A “questionable” designation from Freeman usually isn’t a ringing endorsement, but KVA’s mom did tweet over the weekend that he would “be there” when fans asked if he would be playing in the Sugar Bowl. Whether he plays or not is still remains to be seen, but it would be a massive boost to a defense that needs all the playmakers it’s got right now with Mills out.

OG Rocco Spindler Questionable

Perhaps the most surprising bit of news from Freeman on the injury front was that guard Rocco Spindler is questionable for the game. Spindler spent the second half of the Indiana game in street clothes, usually a telltale sign of a serious injury. Even if Spindler cannot play against Georgia, the fact that he’s questionable rules out any significant injury that could also cost him time in the spring or fall.

DE Bryce Young Seemingly Good to Go

Freeman didn’t mention Young at all during the injury portion of the press conference and then later praised the freshman for his play against Indiana, suggesting there is no injury concern for Young heading into the Sugar Bowl. Freeman did not explicitly say that Young was good to go, but it would seem odd for him to skip him on the injury report only to give him props later if there was any injury designation for him.