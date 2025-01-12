The season of injuries continues for Notre Dame. As the Irish prepare for the National Championship game next week, they will be doing so knowing that their starter at left tackle for all 15 games, Anthonie Knapp, will not be available. The true freshman injured his ankle against Penn State in the Orange Bowl, and Marcus Freeman released on Sunday that his high-ankle sprain would force him out against Ohio State. With Knapp out, the Irish might be forced to get creative and take some chances.

Sophomore Charles Jagusah was going to be the starting left tackle for Notre Dame before an injury in training camp knocked him out for the regular season, opening the door for Knapp to start as a true freshman. When he returned to the practice field in prep for Notre Dame’s first playoff game against Indiana in December, he was practicing at guard instead. And when Rocco Spindler was knocked out of the Orange Bowl, Jagusah had his number called for 57 snaps and was Notre Dame’s highest-rated OL the entire game.

Freeman said on Sunday that he expects Spindler to be ready for the National Championship game. If he is, Notre Dame has to seriously consider moving Jagusah back out to left tackle. It would certainly not be ideal, but replacing the guy who started all 15 games for you at LT with a championship on the line is never ideal.

Tosh Baker filled in admirably for Knapp on Thursday but struggled with Penn State’s elite pass rush. Baker played 61 snaps and was Notre Dame’s lowest-rated player by far. PFF graded him out at 41.5. The next lowest player was Jayden Thomas at 52.9.

Would an entire week of practice as the starting left tackle help Baker prepare? Sure. At the same time, Ohio State has a whole week to prepare for Notre Dame being without their starting left tackle now as well. I am surprised that Freeman was as upfront about Knapp’s status as he was given he had no obligation to provide an honest injury report.

Jagusah’s pass block grade was an impressive 91.7 against Penn State, but unlike Baker, he did not have to deal with the Nittany Lions’ standout Abdul Carter.

It would not be entirely out of the question for Jagusah to be able to move back to tackle and play at a high level. In 2021, then-true freshman Blake Fisher was lost for the entire regular season in the first half of the first game of the year against Florida State. He didn’t practice again until the Irish prepared for the Fiesta Bowl. Fisher moved from left tackle to right tackle for the game and, played an insane 91 snaps and was Notre Dame’s 2nd highest-rated player in the game and the highest-rated OL.

Freeman did not shoot down the idea of Jagusah moving back to tackle when he met with the media on Sunday. “As far as the starting lineup, we’ll do what’s best for our program,” Freeman said. “We’ve got to figure that out. We have a week of preparation to make sure we get the right guys to start this game, and we’ll see what that is here in the next couple days.”

Sooooo you’re saying there’s a chance?

Jagusah as an option hinges largely on Spindler’s status. Still, even if Spindler cannot go, Notre Dame has Sam Pendleton, who also has starting experience, as an option at guard. Pendleton’s ability to potentially fill in for Spindler would be significant even if Jagusah and Spindler both end up in the starting lineup because the Irish have to be prepared for Spindler potentially not finishing the game, given all the injuries he’s dealt with.

You never want to be in a position to be replacing your starting left tackle before a championship game, but Notre Dame has been replacing starters they wished they didn’t have to replace all season long. What’s one more?