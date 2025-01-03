Notre Dame capped a record-breaking season with a 23-10 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship. From historic firsts to standout performances, here’s a by-the-numbers look at the game.

1 – First Win Over Georgia in Program History

Notre Dame earned its first-ever victory against Georgia, improving to 1-3 all-time against the Bulldogs. This long-awaited triumph came in the biggest of stages, showcasing the Irish’s growth and resilience.

98 – Historic Kick Return for Jayden Harrison

Jayden Harrison electrified the Superdome crowd with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half. This was the second-longest kick return in Sugar Bowl history and marked Harrison’s first in a Notre Dame uniform after transferring from Marshall.

68 – Career Games Played by Jack Kiser

Jack Kiser added to his legacy by appearing in his 68th game for the Irish, extending his program record for career games played. Fellow standout Howard Cross III appeared in his 64th game, ranking second on the all-time list.

14 – Most Games Played in a Single Season

Notre Dame played a program-record 14 games in the 2024 season. Riley Leonard, Jeremiyah Love, and six other players became the first in school history to start all 14 games, further emphasizing their durability and consistency.

13 – Most Wins in a Single Season

With Notre Dame’s two College Football Playoff wins, the Irish have 13 wins in a season for the first time in program history. Notre Dame’s previous record was 12 wins which the Irish accomplished four separate times – 1988, 1989, 2012, and 2018. Only the 1988 team with 12 wins won a national championship.

50 – Wins Against SEC Opponents

It just means more. The Irish improved to 50-26 all-time against SEC opponents with this win, reaffirming their ability to compete and thrive against powerhouse programs.

2 – Wins in the Superdome

Notre Dame evened its record in the Superdome at 2-2, a venue that has hosted many historic college football moments. This victory was their first at the venue since the 1992 Sugar Bowl.

3 – AP-Ranked No. 2 vs. No. 3 Matchups in Notre Dame History

This game marked just the third No. 2 vs. No. 3 AP matchup in program history. Unlike the previous loss to Clemson in the 2018 CFP semifinals, Notre Dame seized the moment and delivered a statement victory. Notre Dame is now 9-10-2 all-time against the AP No. 2 team.

Player Firsts

Gabriel Rubio: The junior defensive tackle earned his first career start and made a significant impact with four tackles.

The junior defensive tackle earned his first career start and made a significant impact with four tackles. Charles Jagusah: The sophomore offensive tackle saw his first game action of the year, contributing on field goal protection.

The sophomore offensive tackle saw his first game action of the year, contributing on field goal protection. RJ Oben: The senior defensive lineman recorded his first sack in a Notre Dame uniform, a key play that set up Notre Dame’s first touchdown late in the first half.

The senior defensive lineman recorded his first sack in a Notre Dame uniform, a key play that set up Notre Dame’s first touchdown late in the first half. Jayden Harrison: Opened the second half with his first kick return for a touchdown in a Notre Dame uniform, a 98-yard highlight that shifted momentum firmly in the Irish’s favor.

Team Notes

The Irish improved their record to 2-2 in the College Football Playoffs, moving one step closer to a national championship.

Notre Dame played its fifth Sugar Bowl and improved its record in the game to 3-2.

The defense set the tone early, limiting Georgia to just 10 points, including a scoreless second half.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak against teams ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, with the last win coming in 1990 against Miami (FL).

Notre Dame’s victory over Georgia not only secured a spot in the semifinals, but also added to the program’s storied legacy. From career milestones to unforgettable plays, the Irish proved they are peaking at the perfect time.

Stay tuned as the Irish prepare for their biggest test yet on the road to a national title.