ACCDN & Eric Hansen Breakdown Notre Dame’s Chance of a Repeat Win Over Clemson

The No.2 Fighting Irish will take on the No.3 Clemson Tigers in the 2020 ACC Championship Game. Notre Dame brings one of the nation’s most dominant offenses led by quarterback Ian Book, running back Kyren Williams and a nasty offensive line. Defensively the Irish are fantastic and will look to shut down Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed their first matchup, and running back Travis Etienne. ACC Digital Network Host Wes Bryant and Eric Hansen from The Notre Dame insider break down what the Irish will have to do to get a second consecutive victory over the Tigers.