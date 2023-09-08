The No.13 Fighting Irish will clash with the Wolfpack in Raleigh on Saturday. The Wolfpack opened the season with a victory over UConn on the road, and will look to keep the good times going. NC State QB Brennan Armstrong amassed 251 total yards and two rushing scores in their victory. They will need all the offense they can muster to pair with a defense that only surrendered 14 points. The Irish come in with a familiar foe in Wake Forest transfer QB Sam Hartman who is already off to a fast start (6 Pass TD). Notre Dame has only given up a paltry six points in two games thus far, and will certainly be focused on continuing to be stingy. NC State head coach Dave Doeren and ND head coach Marcus Freeman get you set for this showdown in Raleigh.