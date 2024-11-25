College football’s longest, richest, and most influential intersectional rivalry—Notre Dame vs. USC—is nearing 90 years of excellence. With a storied history full of dramatic twists, legendary players, and high-stakes games, this iconic matchup continues to captivate fans across the nation.

Origins of the Rivalry

The roots of the Notre Dame–USC rivalry can be traced back to Michigan Head Coach Fielding Yost’s anti-Catholic campaign against Notre Dame. Yost convinced Western Conference teams (now the Big Ten) to stop scheduling the Fighting Irish. While not all schools complied, Notre Dame faced scheduling challenges, prompting them to look east to Army, Navy, and Pitt, and west to the burgeoning sports hub of Los Angeles.

The University of Southern California (USC), eager to raise its profile, became a natural partner. Several accounts detail how this storied rivalry began:

The Rose Bowl Connection: After Notre Dame’s victory over Stanford in the 1925 Rose Bowl, Knute Rockne saw the value of building a West Coast rivalry. A Persuasive Visit: In 1925, USC coach Howard Jones and his wife joined the Notre Dame entourage en route to a game in Nebraska. Mrs. Jones reportedly convinced Mrs. Rockne that biennial trips to sunny California were a great idea. The Romantic Myth: A more colorful story claims Mrs. Rockne fell in love with the California landscape during a Rose Bowl trip in 1924, declaring, “Knute, play USC, honey!”

Regardless of the exact origin, December 4, 1926, marked the first Notre Dame–USC game. With the exception of a three-year pause during World War II, the teams have played annually ever since.

Notre Dame vs. USC Rivalry at a Glance

Series Record : Notre Dame leads 51-38-5

: Notre Dame leads 51-38-5 First Game : 1926

: 1926 Longest Streak : Notre Dame, 11 wins (1983–1993)

: Notre Dame, 11 wins (1983–1993) National Championships Between Teams: 22

By acclamation, this is college football’s greatest intersectional rivalry. Thanks to Howard Jones, Knute Rockne, and countless players and coaches, the tradition lives on.

Early Years: Dominance and Development

In the rivalry’s early decades, Notre Dame held the upper hand. By 1959, the Irish led the series 21-7-1. Western football was still considered inferior to teams from the East and Midwest, but USC’s rise to prominence in the 1920s and ’30s hinted at the powerhouse it would become.

The McKay Era: A Turning Point

USC’s fortunes changed in 1960 with the hiring of John McKay. Over 16 seasons, McKay led the Trojans to four national championships (1962, 1967, 1972, 1974) and established USC as a national powerhouse. McKay’s teams were consistently a thorn in Notre Dame’s side, with pivotal wins that often decided national championship fates.

McKay also introduced a scheduling twist: USC insisted that games in South Bend take place in October, while Los Angeles games would conclude the season, often on Thanksgiving weekend. This schedule remains intact to this day.

The Ara Parseghian Years: A National Event

Notre Dame’s hiring of Ara Parseghian in 1964 elevated the rivalry to national prominence. Between 1964 and 1977, Notre Dame and USC combined for seven national championships. Their annual clash often carried title implications, with games like the 1973 matchup—propelled by Eric Penick’s electrifying 85-yard touchdown run—etched into college football lore.

The Seismic 1970s

The rivalry reached new heights in the 1970s, producing unforgettable moments:

1972 : USC’s Anthony Davis scored six touchdowns in a dominant 55-24 victory.

: USC’s Anthony Davis scored six touchdowns in a dominant 55-24 victory. 1973 : Notre Dame redeemed itself with an 85-yard touchdown run by Penick, en route to a national championship.

: Notre Dame redeemed itself with an 85-yard touchdown run by Penick, en route to a national championship. 1974 : In a stunning comeback, USC erased a 24-6 deficit to score 49 consecutive points, winning 55-24 in one of the most shocking games in rivalry history.

: In a stunning comeback, USC erased a 24-6 deficit to score 49 consecutive points, winning 55-24 in one of the most shocking games in rivalry history. 1977: Dan Devine’s “Green Jersey Game” saw Notre Dame crush USC 49-19, securing yet another championship.

Peaks and Valleys

Despite their successes, both schools have also endured coaching misfires. Notre Dame’s Gerry Faust surprisingly outperformed expectations against USC, compiling a better record than Parseghian or Devine. Meanwhile, USC endured numerous failed coaching hires following Pete Carroll’s departure for the NFL including Lane Kiffin, Clay Helton, Steve Sarkisian, and most recently Lincoln Riley.

Notre Dame Ends USC’s Title Hopes

In 1995, Notre Dame faced off against a highly touted USC team featuring star wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who was vocal with his trash talk leading up to the game. Johnson’s confidence was met with a dominant performance by the Irish, who secured a 38-10 victory in South Bend. Notre Dame’s defense effectively contained Johnson, while their offense dismantled the Trojans, squashing USC’s national title aspirations and silencing Johnson’s pre-game bravado. The decisive win not only halted USC’s undefeated season but also served as a statement game for Notre Dame, reaffirming their prowess in the storied rivalry.

The Bush Push

One of the most controversial and memorable moments in the Notre Dame–USC rivalry occurred during the 2005 game, famously known as “The Bush Push.” With seconds remaining and USC trailing 31-28, Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart attempted a quarterback sneak from Notre Dame’s one-yard line. Initially stopped by the Irish defense, Leinart was propelled into the end zone after running back Reggie Bush pushed him from behind—a move that was technically illegal under NCAA rules prohibiting aiding the runner. No penalty was called, and USC secured a dramatic 34-31 victory. The play intensified the rivalry and remains a hot topic among college football fans.

Streaks Define the Rivalry

Momentum swings have characterized the series:

1967–1982 : USC dominated with a 12-2-2 record, highlighted by national championships in 1972 and 1974.

: USC dominated with a 12-2-2 record, highlighted by national championships in 1972 and 1974. 1983–1994 : Notre Dame responded with 12 wins and one tie, including a victory in 1988 en route to a national championship.

: Notre Dame responded with 12 wins and one tie, including a victory in 1988 en route to a national championship. 2002–2009: Under Pete Carroll, USC won eight straight before his departure to the NFL.

Currently, Notre Dame leads the series 51-38-5, a testament to the rivalry’s balance and enduring competitiveness.

Recent Success for Notre Dame Against USC

In recent years, Notre Dame has regained control of the rivalry, continuing its tradition of excellence while dominating USC on the field. Since 2010, the Fighting Irish have won nine of the last 13 matchups, reaffirming their status as one of college football’s elite programs.

Key moments in this stretch include:

2012 : Notre Dame secured a 22-13 victory in Los Angeles en route to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the BCS National Championship Game. The win symbolized the resurgence of the Irish under Brian Kelly.

: Notre Dame secured a 22-13 victory in Los Angeles en route to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the BCS National Championship Game. The win symbolized the resurgence of the Irish under Brian Kelly. 2017 : In one of the rivalry’s most lopsided contests, Notre Dame routed USC 49-14 in South Bend. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush and running back Josh Adams combined for over 300 rushing yards, leaving no doubt about Notre Dame’s superiority.

: In one of the rivalry’s most lopsided contests, Notre Dame routed USC 49-14 in South Bend. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush and running back Josh Adams combined for over 300 rushing yards, leaving no doubt about Notre Dame’s superiority. 2018 : Notre Dame clinched a 24-17 victory in Los Angeles, completing another undefeated regular season and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. Ian Book and the Irish defense delivered under pressure, further solidifying the program’s return to prominence.

: Notre Dame clinched a 24-17 victory in Los Angeles, completing another undefeated regular season and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. Ian Book and the Irish defense delivered under pressure, further solidifying the program’s return to prominence. 2023: The Fighting Irish delivered a dominant 48-20 win over USC in South Bend. Fueled by a suffocating defense that forced Caleb Williams, USC’s Heisman-winning quarterback, into three first-half interceptions, Notre Dame showcased its ability to shine on the national stage. The win reaffirmed the Irish’s resurgence under head coach Marcus Freeman and highlighted their capacity to contend with top-tier opponents.

This era of dominance underscores Notre Dame’s consistency and adaptability, enabling the program to remain a perennial powerhouse. As USC seeks to reclaim its former glory, the rivalry’s stakes continue to grow, promising more thrilling chapters in the years to come.

Why It’s the Greatest Rivalry in College Football

The Notre Dame–USC rivalry isn’t just a clash of two storied programs—it’s a meeting of cultural powerhouses, blending Midwestern tradition with West Coast flair. With 22 national championships and 14 Heisman winners between them, the stakes remain as high as ever.

From its contentious beginnings to its modern-day intensity, Notre Dame vs. USC embodies everything that makes college football great: history, passion, and the unrelenting pursuit of excellence.