Notre Dame In Top 10 for Michigan’s Top WR Andrel Anthony

Notre Dame made the first cut for the state of Michigan’s top wide receiver earlier this weekend when Andrel Anthony cut his list of schools down to ten. One of those ten was Notre Dame. The Irish are currently looking to add at least two more receivers to their class of 2021 to team with top-100 Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Arkansas, Minnesota, West Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, and Penn State were the other nine schools to the make Anthony’s top 10 along with Notre Dame. Of the ten, Arkansas, West Virginia and Notre Dame are the only schools not in the Big 10 listed.

Blessed To Be In This Position… Top 10 🙏🏽

Recruitment Still 100% Open ‼️

Edit By: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/YjCggEExPb — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) May 8, 2020

As a junior in 2019, Anthony hauled in 54 catches for 954 yards and nine touchdowns while earning all-state honors in Michigan. He is ranked as the top receiver in the state and #12 prospect overall from Michigan.

Notre Dame’s wide receiver recruiting was thrown for a loop in March when Deion Colzie decommitted from Notre Dame and opened up his recruiting. Colzie is still considering Notre Dame, but the Irish expanded their board following his decommitment.

Even before that though, Anthony was on Notre Dame’s radar. The Irish offered him in September of last year and they have been one of his favorites since then.

It’s not totally clear on where Anthony fits on Notre Dame’s board right now following Colzie’s decommit. Adding Colzie back into the fold remains a priority and names like Donte Thornton and Jaden Alexis have been the names mentioned the most recently in relation to Notre Dame’s wide receiver recruiting efforts.

With ten schools still in the running for Anthony, it doesn’t look like his recruitment will be ending any time soon so there could be some time for the dust to settle at wide receiver for Notre Dame in the class of 2021 before his decision.

Anthony is a composite 3-star recruit on the major services, but Irish Sports Daily rates him as a 4-star prospect. At 6-2, 165 lbs, Anthony projects as a slot receiver on the college level. He visited Notre Dame twice over the fall, but the Irish backed off a bit once they added Colzie and Styles back in the fall.