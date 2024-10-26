Notre Dame displayed a dominant performance against Navy, scoring a series of touchdowns and capitalizing on turnovers. Quarterback Riley Leonard initiated scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the game, followed by a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kris Mitchell, securing a 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, Jeremiyah Love broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run and added another 2-yard touchdown later, pushing the score to 28-7. Before halftime, kicker Zac Yoakam added a 32-yard field goal, increasing Notre Dame’s lead to 31-7.

In the third quarter, Leonard connected with Beaux Collins for a 37-yard touchdown pass. Shortly after, Notre Dame’s Jaylen Sneed recovered a Navy fumble and returned it for a touchdown, expanding the lead to 44-14. In the final quarter, Kedren Young rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, sealing Notre Dame’s commanding 51-14 victory.

Defensively, Notre Dame forced multiple turnovers, recovering five fumbles in total. Adon Shuler’s fumble recovery at the Navy 7-yard line and Junior Tuihalamaka’s recovery at the Navy 44 provided key scoring opportunities. Sneed’s fumble return for a touchdown underscored Notre Dame’s aggressive defensive play and Navy’s carelessness with the ball, both of which contributed significantly to their decisive win.