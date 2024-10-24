“The message to the team will be that consistency is the key,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stated at Monday’s press conference. “Consistency is what it will take. It’s really not hard to sacrifice one day, one moment, one play, but consistency is greater than temporary sacrifice.”

Although Notre Dame did not reveal much in its 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Irish did show some consistency in its fifth straight win of the season.

The defense performed well in its bend-but-don’t-break philosophy. The Yellow Jackets were without its starting quarterback, Haynes King, and it showed. Georgia Tech scored in the first quarter and then shut out until the fourth quarter’s final seconds. Their otherwise lethal ground game was held to just 64 yards rushing. Notre Dame’s defense was without its all-American defensive back, Benjamin Morrison, but his replacement, Leonard Moore, served admirably. The freshman corner finished second on the team in tackles with seven behind linebacker Drayk Bowen’s nine.

The same consistency shown through the Irish’s first six games on offense was also on full display during week seven in Atlanta. The running back committee carried the ball 38 times for 164 yards (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns. Quarterback Riley Leonard was included in that mix, touting the rock 10 times for 51 yards and two scores. Unfortunately for Leonard, he was also consistently inconsistent in throwing the football, whether it was bad reads or bad passes. Some passes were right on target, while others were terribly off the mark. His lone interception came on a deep pass into double coverage that overshot Beaux Collins by 3-4 yards.

“It was just a bad read,” Leonard confessed. “You can’t just throw the ball up like that. They spun to one-high, cover three. You can’t throw that ball into cover three. I knew that. It’s just one of those things where you must be disciplined as a quarterback. It’s very easy to get greedy and want to make the explosive play, but throughout my career, I’ve learned that taking what the defense gives me is what wins you ball games.”

Leonard’s inaccuracy and poor decision-making in the deep passing game continue to be a concern at the midway point of the season. Poor decisions and turnovers could be a showstopper in week nine against a team that ranks 4th in scoring offense. Next up: Navy

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

DB Chance Tucker (ACL), OT Charles Jagusah (Pectoral), RB Gi’Bran Payne (ACL), OL Ashton Craig (knee), DL Jordan Botelho (knee), DL Boubacar Traore (ACL), and DB Ben Morrison (hip) are all out for the season. S Tae Johnson and K Mitch Jeter (hip) are questionable. DB Jaden Mickey will miss the remainder of the season (transfer portal).

Navy

CB Irabonoise Oniha and RB Tyler Bradley (undisclosed) are questionable.

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 82-13-1 all-time versus Navy

Navy is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

Notre Dame is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

Notre Dame is 6-0 SU in its last six games against Navy

The total has gone over in nine of Navy’s last 13 games versus Notre Dame

Money Line and Total (Over / Under)

#12 Notre Dame (6-1) (5-2 ATS) at #24 Navy (6-0) (5-1 ATS)

Notre Dame outperformed Georgia Tech in almost every statistical category last week, from total yards, forced turnovers, rushing yards to time of possession. Controlling the clock could be key again this week as it would keep Navy’s potent offensive attack off the field and give the nation’s 5th-ranked scoring defense a breather from having to defend against the triple option. Entering this week’s game, most onlookers would assume that Navy would be the team hogging the ball, but Notre Dame ranks 52nd in time of possession while Navy is currently ranked 84th. Navy isn’t holding on to the ball as long this season as compared to past years because their offense is more potent. Simply put, they’re scoring more points on explosive plays. Navy is currently ranked 4th in the nation in scoring, and the revamped offense is something that has caught the eye of Notre Dame’s head coach.

“I don’t know what the percentage was last year, but this year they’re about 45% in the gun,” Freeman informed. “That’s something that I know was not that percentage last year. It’s not your traditional, just every play with the quarterback under center triple option.

“They have some good playmakers and the thing I noticed is they play with clarity,” Freeman continued. “They play fast. They do what they do. That’s something we are going to have to make sure that we truly prepare for.”

As Freeman mentioned, Navy’s enhanced offense enters week nine with the nation’s 4th ranked rushing attack and 34th-best offense overall. Luckily for Notre Dame, the Irish will be countering the Midshipmen’s triple option with the nation’s 10th-ranked total defense.

According to ESPN, Notre Dame’s strength of schedule sits at 56 compared to Navy at 132. This week could be a reality check for the Naval Academy, and it seems that the oddsmakers are leaning that way. The Irish are currently favored by 13 points over the undefeated Midshipmen. The total on the game is resting lightly at 52. Notre Dame finally has another opportunity to defeat a ranked opponent. Coach Freeman admitted to having his defense prepare for this Navy offense during the off-season as well as the Irish’s first bye week a couple of weeks ago.

Pick: Notre Dame

Live Notre Dame Futures to Watch:

National Championship game winner +4000

To make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs -250

Heisman Trophy winner (Riley Leonard) +7500

Behind Enemy Lines Week 8:

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: (33-28-1) ATS

#8 LSU (6-1) (3-4 ATS) at #14 Texas A&M (6-1) (2-5 ATS)

LSU picked up its sixth win of the season after skinning the Razorbacks in Arkansas, 34-10. Tigers’ running back, Caden Durham, carried the ball 21 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Texas A&M won its sixth straight game after its 34-24 victory over Mississippi State. Aggies’ wide receiver Jabre Barber, caught six passes for 92 yards. LSU is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games versus Texas A&M. The total has gone over in six of Texas A&M’s last eight games against LSU. Texas A&M is sitting firmly at -3 across the board with a total of 53.5. Pick: Texas A&M

Northern Illinois (4-3) (4-2-1 ATS) at Ball State (2-5) (4-3 ATS)

Northern Illinois was shut out in the second half of their low-scoring affair against Toledo as they fell 13-6. The Huskies outgained the Rockets in yardage 391 to 285 and still could not seal the victory. Ball State held its own at Vanderbilt before the Commodores went on to win 24-14. Ball State was limited to 268 yards of total offense. Northern Illinois is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 against Ball State. The total has gone over in six of Ball State’s last seven games. Northern Illinois is -12 at most books, with a total of 48.5. Pick: Northern Illinois

Purdue (1-6) (2-5 ATS) – Bye

Purdue was shutout at home last week by #2 Oregon, 35-0. The Boilermakers carried the ball 40 times for 208 yards (5.2 YPC). Next week: Northwestern

Central Michigan (3-4) (2-4-1 ATS) at Miami (OH) (3-4) (3-4 ATS)

Eastern Michigan was down 34-16 before climbing back up to a 38-34 win over Central Michigan. CMU carried the ball 45 times for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Miami (OH) protected its 16-0 halftime lead and defeated Ohio last week, 30-20. Miami (OH) quarterback Brett Gabbert completed 14 of 21 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. CMU is 0-5 ATS in its last five games versus Miami (OH). The total has gone under in seven of Miami’s (OH) last nine games versus CMU. Miami (OH) is -12, with the total falling half of a point to 47. Pick: Under 47

Louisville (4-3) (3-4 ATS) at Boston College (4-3) (3-4 ATS)

Louisville lost a shootout to Miami, 52-45. Cardinals’ quarterback, Tyler Shough, passed for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Boston College was shut out 28-0 in the first half at Virginia Tech before losing 42-21. The Boston College defense surrendered 532 yards of offense. Louisville is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against Boston College. The total has gone over in seven of Boston College’s last eight games against Louisville. The line has Louisville on a downward trend at -7 and a total of 53.5. Pick: Over 53.5

Wake Forest (3-4) (2-4-1 ATS) at Stanford (2-5) (2-5 ATS)

Wake Forest squeaked one out at UConn last week, 23-20. WF held UConn to 40 yards rushing on 25 carries (1.6 YPC). Stanford was trampled by the #21 SMU Mustangs, 40-10. The Cardinal managed just 33 yards rushing on 35 carries (0.9 YPC). WF is 2-7-1 AST in its last 10 games. The total has gone under in five of Stanford’s last six games. Wake Forest is -3, with a total of 54. Pick: Stanford

Georgia Tech (5-3) (4-3-1 ATS) at Virginia Tech (4-3) (4-3 ATS)

The Yellow Jackets had their stingers removed by Notre Dame, 31-13. Georgia Tech’s vaunted ground game was limited to 64 yards rushing. Virginia Tech clipped the Boston College Eagles’ wings, 42-21. Hokies running back Bhayshui Tuten carried the ball 18 times for a whopping 266 yards and three scores. The total has gone under in eight of Georgia Tech’s last 10 games. Virginia Tech is 0-8 ATS in their last eight home games versus Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech is sitting at -10 with a total of 51.5. Pick: Over 51.5

Florida State (1-6) (2-5 ATS) at #6 Miami (7-0) (4-3 ATS)

Florida State’s defense held Duke to 180 yards of total offense and still found a way to lose, 23-16. Duke’s victory marked its first in 23 tries. Both defenses stayed on the bus as Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Miami quarterback Cam Ward passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns. Florida State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games played at Miami. The total has gone under in 11 of Miami’s last 13 games against Florida State. Miami is firm at -21 with a total of 54.5. Pick: Miami

North Carolina (3-4) (0-6-1 ATS) at Virginia (4-3) (3-2 ATS)

North Carolina should enter this week fresh from its bye week. The Tar Heels are currently 16th in the ACC. Virginia was eaten up by the Clemson Tigers, 48-31. The Cavaliers’ defense surrendered 539 total yards of offense. UNC is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games versus Virginia. The total has gone over in four of Virginia’s last six games against UNC. Virginia is hovering around -5 with a total of 59.5. Pick: UNC

#23 Army (7-0) (7-0 ATS) – Bye

Last week, Army sank the East Carolina Pirates’ ship, 45-28. The Black Knights carried the ball 56 times for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Army quarterback Bryson Daily also snuck in seven completions for 147 yards and a touchdown. Next week: Air Force

Rutgers (4-3) (3-3-1 ATS) AT USC (3-4) (4-3 ATS)

Rutgers suffered a home invasion by lowly UCLA, 35-32. Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai carried the rock 19 times for 106 yards (5.6 YPC) and three touchdowns. USC surrendered a 14-point halftime lead in a 29-28 loss at Maryland. Trojans’ quarterback, Miller Moss, passed for 336 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Rutgers is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games played on a Friday. USC is 1-6 SU in its last seven games played against a Big Ten opponent. This line has inched its way up to USC -15 with a total of 56. Pick: Over 56

*Notre Dame’s 2024 opponents are listed in bold.