Fr. Jenkins Hopeful We’ll Have Notre Dame Football This Fall

Yesterday the University announced its plan to reopen campus to all students in August. This morning, Notre Dame president, Father John Jenkins, appeared on the Today Show on NBC to discuss the return and of course, the return of football came up in the discussion.

Here is what Fr. Jenkins had to say specifically about the return of football in the fall.

Our primary focus has been our education mission, so that’s what we’ve thought about to this point, but obviously, we’re going to talk about athletics. It’s not just our decision. It’s the decision of all division one institutions across the nation, and so we’re going to talk to them and see what is safe and what is possible. I hope we’ll have sports. I hope we’ll have football. We’ll just have to see.”

Another positive sign that we’ll have football – at least in some capacity – this fall.