Tommy Rees has officially gone viral again. Last December he went semi-viral for his “f it, I’m staying” clip when announcing he was rejecting Brian Kelly’s offer to follow him down to the Bayou. On Saturday, Rees channeled his inner purple-faced Brian Kelly while yelling at starting quarterback Drew Pyne in Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory over Cal.
Social media ate up the clip, and the national media has picked up on it with stories in various publications Saturday night and Sunday morning.
For many, it was reminiscent of Brian Kelly’s sideline tantrums early in his tenure at Notre Dame – many of which were directed at Tommy Rees when he was the quarterback of the Fighting Irish.
Pyne was asked about the clip after the game and had a perfect response. “Coach Rees, I texted him this Sunday and said I want you to be very hard on me,” he said. “That’s the standard he holds me to, and that’s what I asked for, and I respond well to hard coaching.”
The moment came after Pyne missed a wide-open Michael Mayer down the seam at the start of the game. Pyne, making his first career start in place of the injured Tyler Buchner, was shaky in his debut as the starting quarterback for the Irish. He missed several throws early on, including the errant throw to Mayer that would have gone for a big gain that spurred Rees’s response.
Marcus Freeman makes his coordinators available to the media every week, a sharp departure from Kelly who only allowed media access to the coordinators twice a year, so expect Rees to be asked about the clip that has now been viewed over 2.1 million times.
2 Comments
I would have done more than yell at Pyne. I’d have slapped him silly.
He was so goddamn terrible. I’m suspicious he was fixing the game for the mob.
Drew Pyne is Exhibit A in the case for recruiting elite RBs.
“Much ado about nothing'”. Pyne wisely quickly defused it with his post-game reply. What’s more important is Rees’ better game plan, despite the team’s execution remaining woefully inadequate. If I’d have jumped offside on a 3rd and one QB sneak when I was in 8th grade, I’d have been rightfully benched. But that was immediately followed by OL mental lapses for illegal procedure and missed assignments on stunts all half long.
Fortunately, both lines took control, and Pyne mostly had a clean pocket , with the DL provided necessary pressures in the second half, and that’s the needed direction, or ND will end up revisiting a mediocre season. I’m hoping that was more about ND improving than Cal being an overmatched undersized DL. Stay tuned. We’ll know more after the next two games, with the mid-term exams vs. Clemson and the final test versus an explosive SC.
Celebrate the win and focus on getting better. As for:
” For many, it was reminiscent of Brian Kelly’s sideline tantrums early in his tenure at Notre Dame”
Watching Bayou Brian purchased by LSU and is now ranting at his new gig (good riddance) , I suspect he’s off his meds again. Little has changed since “early in his tenure at Notre Dame” re: his predictable lack of control and readiness to express how others are to blame, unable to learn the self-control he’s always lacked. Despite the sputtering start of this new coaching staff, I feel healed as an ND fan from the toxic self-promoting arrogance of Bayou Brian.