Tommy Rees has officially gone viral again. Last December he went semi-viral for his “f it, I’m staying” clip when announcing he was rejecting Brian Kelly’s offer to follow him down to the Bayou. On Saturday, Rees channeled his inner purple-faced Brian Kelly while yelling at starting quarterback Drew Pyne in Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory over Cal.

Things aren’t going well in South Bend pic.twitter.com/nyQVrxpmuL — Alex Shoemaker (@alexdshoemaker) September 17, 2022

Social media ate up the clip, and the national media has picked up on it with stories in various publications Saturday night and Sunday morning.

For many, it was reminiscent of Brian Kelly’s sideline tantrums early in his tenure at Notre Dame – many of which were directed at Tommy Rees when he was the quarterback of the Fighting Irish.

Pyne was asked about the clip after the game and had a perfect response. “Coach Rees, I texted him this Sunday and said I want you to be very hard on me,” he said. “That’s the standard he holds me to, and that’s what I asked for, and I respond well to hard coaching.”

The moment came after Pyne missed a wide-open Michael Mayer down the seam at the start of the game. Pyne, making his first career start in place of the injured Tyler Buchner, was shaky in his debut as the starting quarterback for the Irish. He missed several throws early on, including the errant throw to Mayer that would have gone for a big gain that spurred Rees’s response.

Marcus Freeman makes his coordinators available to the media every week, a sharp departure from Kelly who only allowed media access to the coordinators twice a year, so expect Rees to be asked about the clip that has now been viewed over 2.1 million times.