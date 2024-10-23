Notre Dame began the second half of its regular season with a convincing 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday and now faces an unexpected challenge this week. That comes in the form of the Navy Midshipmen who are undefeated at 6-0, a stark change from the past four losing seasons in which they compiled a mark of 16-30.

These two iconic institutions first met in 1927, with this clash marking the 96th meeting. The Irish have dominated in the series, currently holding an 82-13-1 advantage and have won the last six games, as well as 11 of the past 12. This contest will take place in the New Jersey Meadowlands for the first time since 2010. In that game, the MIdshipmen knocked off Notre Dame, 35-17.

Below are some of the key matchups to watch for on Saturday:

QB Riley Leonard vs. Navy Defense

Leonard shook off an interception that helped set up Georgia Tech’s first touchdown drive and continued to develop the team’s passing attack. Being a key part of the Notre Dame running game, Leonard needs to keep moving the ball against Navy, preferably by keeping the ball on the ground. That will help avoid having the MIdshipmen put together time-consuming drives that can put the chances for a victory in doubt.

The Midshipmen have put together an effective pass rush that’s brought down 15 signal-callers this season and also added up 22 hurries. Against the run, they’re allowing 165 yards a game, with opponents averaging over four years per carry. They’re capable of making big plays, with 14 turnovers to their credit in 2024

Notre Dame Defense vs. QB Blake Horvath

Consistency has largely been the hallmark of the Irish defense this season and the win over Georgia Tech showed that again. Notre Dame allowed a touchdown at the end of the first quarter but then shut out the Yellow Jackets until the final minute of the game. The Irish needs to avoid some of the long runs that they’ve periodically allowed this season or they could be in danger of being upset.

Horvath has completed 46 of 72 passes this season, but as always, the Navy offense is run-dominated, with 80 percent of the calls coming on the ground. Horvath will be moving with the ball often and leads the Midshipmen in rushing yardage with 621 yards, scoring 10 touchdowns. Adjusting the Wing T offense installed by Navy’s first-year offensive coordinator Drew Cronic might take some time but Notre Dame can’t afford to take too much time to get it done.

WR Beaux Collins vs. CB Dashaun Peele

Collins has officially become Leonard’s favorite target, snagging 26 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown. Nine of those grabs have come in the past two games, including five against Georgia Tech that went for 51 yards. He’s not someone with blazing speed but he can be an effective weapon though he’ll have his hands full against Peele.

Peele is coming off a historic performance after becoming the first Navy player to return two interceptions for touchdowns against Charlotte. The first was a standard 61-yard sprint down the sidelines, while the latter was a winding 84-yard dash. He plays on both sides, so he’s likely to encounter both Collins as well as Jaden Greathouse during the game.

DE RJ Oben vs, LT Connor McMahon

Oben transferred from Duke during the offseason and has delivered modest numbers up front for the Irish. He’s got the ability to shed tacklers but will be challenged to keep up with Navy’s offensive adjustments during the course of the game. The physical matchup between Oben and McMahon is essentially a draw, with both having plenty of experience to challenge each other.

McMahon is one of the reasons why the Navy offense has been so prolific this season, opening up holes for a unit that’s averaging just under 45 points per game. He’s got good size and in Navy’s run-fueled offense doesn’t have to worry too much about protecting Horvath’s blind side on pass attempts.

T Aamil Wagner vs.DE Justin Reed

Wagner has continued to develop into a solid piece of the revamped offensive line, offering consistency in what’s been a tumultuous season up front because of injuries. He’s an athletic player who’s built himself up from 240 pounds to someone with the physical tools to compete against quality defenders

Reed sits atop the sack leaderboard for Navy this season with four and also has an additional three stops behind the line. He plays the run well, which could force Leonard to go to the air to deliver some offense. Reed will try to use his strength and quickness to get the better of Wagner. Last year, Reed led all Midshipmen defensive linemen in tackles.