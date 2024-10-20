Notre Dame (6-1) continued its dominant road form with a decisive 31-13 win over Georgia Tech (5-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This victory bolstered the Irish’s road record to an impressive 14-2-1 against the Yellow Jackets (31-6-1 overall) and extended Notre Dame’s successful history against Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the key numbers, individual performances, and milestones from the game.

Notre Dame’s Strong Road Presence

Notre Dame’s dominance over ACC teams on the road continued in Atlanta. The Irish now hold a remarkable 90-4-3 record in road games against ACC opponents. This game added another chapter to Notre Dame’s impressive road success, moving their all-time road record to 322-164-23.

The victory in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a first for the program, marked Notre Dame’s 13th different NFL venue since 2016. The game also drew a notable crowd in what has become a recurring trend for the Irish, who lead all FBS teams in games played in NFL stadiums over the past eight years.

Defensive Domination

One of the standout aspects of this game was Notre Dame’s defensive prowess. The Irish defense stifled Georgia Tech’s rushing attack, holding them to a season-low 64 yards on the ground. This was a significant drop from Georgia Tech’s previous season-low of 93 rushing yards against Louisville.

Notably, Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price outperformed Georgia Tech’s entire rushing offense, tallying 69 rushing yards on the day. Price’s individual effort exemplified the Irish defense’s ability to control the ground game and prevent Georgia Tech from gaining any offensive rhythm.

Adding to the defensive prowess, Notre Dame also recorded two interceptions (Xaver Watts, Adon Shuler), marking their third game this season with multiple picks. The Irish secondary continued to prove why they are among the best in the nation, with reigning defensive player of the year Xavier Watts contributing significantly.

Xavier Watts Continues to Climb the Record Books

Watts secured his 10th career interception early in the fourth quarter, which set up a 42-yard field goal for Notre Dame. His performance helped the Irish extend their lead and moved him into rare company. Watts is now the 19th player in Notre Dame history to record ten or more career interceptions, tying him for 12th all-time in program history with six other players.

Riley Leonard’s Ground Game Milestones

Quarterback Riley Leonard had another strong performance on the ground, scoring two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. These scores were his ninth and 10th of the season, tying him with DeShone Kizer for the second-most rushing touchdowns in a single season by a Notre Dame quarterback. Brandon Wimbush holds the record with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2017. With five games, plus the post season remaining, that record looks well within Leonard’s sights.

Leonard’s career rushing touchdown count now stands at 29, placing him one touchdown behind Oregon’s Dillion Gabriel (30) for the active career rushing touchdown lead by a quarterback. Leonard’s dual-threat ability continues to be a critical component of the Irish offense, although he wasn’t as proficient passing this week as he was a week ago.

Beaux Collins Leads the Receiving Corps

While the ground game and defense grabbed the headlines, Notre Dame’s receiving group also had key contributions. Beaux Collins registered his fifth game with four or more catches, finishing with five receptions for a team-high 51 yards. Collins has been a reliable target for Leonard all season, and his consistency continues to help balance Notre Dame’s offense.

Special Teams and Noteworthy Firsts

The game also saw notable contributions from Notre Dame’s special teams. Junior kicker Zac Yoakam delivered his first career field goal, a 42-yard strike that extended the Irish lead to 24-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Freshman linebacker Adon Shuler also made a memorable play, returning an interception 36 yards for his first career touchdown late in the fourth quarter, sealing Notre Dame’s victory. Additionally, junior wide receiver Tyler Buchner delivered a key rush on a fake field goal, marking his first rush attempt of the season and adding to Notre Dame’s diverse offensive attack.

Career-High Performances

Several Irish players achieved personal milestones during the game. Senior defensive lineman Rylie Mills recorded two sacks, a career-high for the standout defender. Mills’ ability to pressure the quarterback was a key factor in disrupting Georgia Tech’s offense.

On the defensive side, sophomore linebacker Drayk Bowen registered a career-high nine tackles, continuing his breakout season. Freshman Leonard Moore also matched his career-high with seven tackles, following up his impressive previous start with another solid performance. Moore’s contributions have been vital in filling in for the injured Benjamin Morrison.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, Notre Dame improved to 6-1 on the season and continued its march toward another successful year. The Irish are now 3-0 in road games in 2024 (Texas A&M, Purdue), showcasing their ability to win in tough environments. As the season progresses, Notre Dame will look to build on this performance and maintain their dominance both on the road and in ACC matchups.

Georgia Tech, while facing a tough loss, has shown potential throughout the season and will aim to bounce back in their remaining games.

Final Score: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

The Irish will now turn their attention to the next challenge on the schedule – Navy and the atrosious playing surface in Met-Life Stadium in New Jersey.