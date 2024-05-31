In a heartfelt and poignant letter, Tyler Buchner, fresh off winning a national championship with the Notre Dame Lacrosse team, announced his return to the Notre Dame football program, not as the quarterback he once was, but as a walk-on wide receiver. The journey that brought him back to South Bend is a tale of personal growth, resilience, and an unwavering love for the Fighting Irish.

The Road Back Home

Buchner left Notre Dame a little over a year ago to pursue his dream of being a starting quarterback, following Tommy Rees to Alabama; but the move did not prove to be personally successful. His journey from South Bend to Tuscaloosa and back South Bend was more than just a physical move; it was an emotional one. “As I approached the familiar bend in the road, my heart quickened, a blend of anticipation and nostalgia swirling within. The towering presence of the Golden Dome loomed ahead, a beacon guiding me home,” Buchner wrote, capturing the essence of his return.

From Quarterback to Lacrosse Stick

Upon arriving back at the Gug, Buchner said he felt the cold, crisp air of South Bend, a stark contrast to the stifling summer heat of Alabama. But instead of heading to the football facility, he turned towards the lacrosse offices and asked for a lacrosse stick. Despite his time away from the sport, Buchner earned a rotational role with the eventual national champions.

His time at Alabama had been challenging, marked primarily by lows, including the heartbreak of being benched after his third game. “I had never played scout team before, but ahead of LSU, I pulled myself out of my funk and volunteered to run scout,” Buchner shared. This experience taught him the value of every role within a team, reinforcing his belief in shared goals and collective effort.

Rediscovering the Fighting Irish Spirit

Buchner’s return to Notre Dame wasn’t just a return to familiar surroundings but a rediscovery of what made the place special. His involvement with the lacrosse team, despite his long absence from the sport, rejuvenated his competitive spirit. The camaraderie and relentless pursuit of excellence by his teammates reminded him of the true essence of Notre Dame.

“My team challenged me in ways I never expected. I recommitted myself to excelling in the classroom and set out to make the Dean’s List. Each moment was fueled by a purpose to make the most out of my experience and by a belief in something bigger than myself,” Buchner wrote.

A New Beginning on the Gridiron

Buchner’s journey came full circle when head coach Marcus Freeman welcomed him back to the football team as a walk-on receiver. Despite having scholarship offers to play quarterback elsewhere, Buchner chose to return to Notre Dame, even at the cost of paying his own way through school. This decision, driven by his deep-seated love for Notre Dame, epitomizes his dedication and commitment to the team.

“Being able to play the game I have loved since I can remember and playing for Notre Dame had been my dream. I risked it all and believed I had lost it all, as I did not think even returning to football at Notre Dame would be in the cards,” Buchner confessed.

What kind of impact Buchner can make in a wide receiver room that is suddenly flush with talent after an off-season restocking by Freeman and new wide receivers coach Mike Brown, remains to be seen. At a minimum though, it would seem like Buchner would be a prime candidate at holder where his quarterback skills would give the Irish trick play potential.

Eyes on the National Championship

His journey back to Notre Dame has been one of reflection and redemption, teaching him that home is not just a place but a feeling of belonging and family.

“Now, as I stand on the threshold of another season, my heart swells with a fervent desire to help Notre Dame achieve the glory we all dream of — a National Championship in football,” Buchner declared.

Tyler Buchner’s story is a testament to the power of resilience, the importance of following one’s heart, and the enduring spirit of Notre Dame. It’s really easy to root for a kid like Buchner after the letter he posted on Friday about his return to the team even if he never has an impact on the field.