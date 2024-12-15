Under Armour sent Notre Dame football players a special box of gear for the playoffs this week, and the crew at Fighting Irish Media filmed it for fans to see. The folks at Under Armour gave the Irish players a solid set of attire overall, but the shoes they included are off the charts, and I’d spend unthinkable amounts of money on them if they were ever made available for purchase.

Here’s the video.

Th hoodie the players got is OK, but if I’m being honest, I hope it’s obsolete in about a month because the list of championships on it will be inaccurate. It includes all 11 of Notre Dame’s national titles, but with the Irish in the playoffs with a favorable path to the championship, hopefully, those need some editing by the end of January.

The shoes, though, are pretty awesome. Under Armour has made plenty of Notre Dame-themed shoes available for sale over the years – we outlined some of them in our footwear holiday gift guide today, actually – but none have ever come in all gold like these. Blue, green, and white have been the colors made available t0 fans. Personally, I own two different pairs of green Notre Dame-themed Under Armour kicks, and they’re pretty great. I’m not sure when I’d be able to wear all-gold shoes outside of game day, but I’d find some reasons.

The players also got an oversized plain white t-shirt, which felt like an odd throw-in – maybe Under Armour had a surplus? One item the players received that fans can buy today is a navy blue Notre Dame graphic t-shirt. Lastly, the players got some pretty fun gold-tinted Under Armour sunglasses in their boxes – another item that would be a fun thing to buy to wear on gamedays if they were made available.

Outside of the generic plain white t-shirt, a pretty good assortment of goodies from Under Armour for the players. Hopefully, if the Irish progress into the playoffs, Under Armour will treat them to more swag.

I won’t hold my breath that the gold shoes will ever be made available for purchase, though. Under Armour is notorious for creating some amazing gear for the players and coaches – for Marcus Freeman specifically – that is never made available for sale to the public. There have been 4 or 4 hoodies alone that Freeman has donned over the years that were never produced for the masses. I’d like to say that, hopefully, that will change in the future, but it’s been almost three years now, and we still see Freeman in some exclusive gear that fans would be lining up to buy. Ironically, it never seemed to happen when Brian Kelly was head coach. Either Under Armour upped their game when Notre Dame renewed with them, or Freeman just has a way of making all the gear he gets look cooler than Kelly did.

Note: UHND is compensated when you make purchases from links to gear from Fanatics on our site.