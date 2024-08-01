When Notre Dame opened camp on Wednesday, one subtle but significant roster move was sophomore receiver Jordan Faison working outside at the field receiver position after spending his freshman season playing almost exclusively in the slot. The move, however, gives Notre Dame some much-needed flexibility with a log jam at the slot position.

As a freshman walk-on in 2023, Jordan Faison forced his way onto the field and onto scholarship in short order. He did so while playing primarily as a slot receiver, though. Faison logged 150 total snaps, 90 of which were passing plays. Of those 90 passing snaps, Faison lined up in the slot for 80 of them (88.9%). Just 9 of his passing snaps were as an outside receiver. He was rated as the highest-rated receiver on the roster in 2023 by PFF while playing most of those snaps at the slot, too. Faison graded 85.8 for receiving, with the next highest returning receiver being Jayden Thomas at 73.4.

With an overabundance of options at the slot position, though, Notre Dame needed someone who could move outside to provide more depth and competition. Sophomore Jaden Greathouse, senior transfer Jayden Harrison, sophomore KK Smith, and freshman Logan Saldate are all potential slot receivers. Jayden Thomas, who started day one of camp as the #1 boundary receiver, has also played in the slot at times over his career.

What Notre Dame didn’t have in large supply was options at field receiver. FIU transfer Kris Mitchell is locked in as a starter at the field position, but outside of Mitchell, Notre Dame didn’t have a lot of great options. Freshman Cam Williams has a future as a field receiver but has had a slow start after showing some growing pains in the spring and might not be ready on day one.

Faison is a prototypical slot receiver: a smaller, shifty receiver who is quicker than he is straight-line fast. His athleticism and quickness could make him effective at the field position, even if he doesn’t run a 4.3.

Mike Denbrock was asked about Faison playing at the field position on Thursday and answered that the staff is trying to cross-train other receivers as well, but didn’t give any specifics. In the case of Faison, though, getting him snaps at the field position opens the door for more playing time since Jaden Greathouse was much more effective as a slot receiver in 2023 than he was an outside one and appears primed for a breakout campaign this fall. If he can stay healthy, Greathouse probably isn’t going to come off the field a whole lot. Faison showed last year that he’ll force his way onto the field as well so this move gives the staff more ways to get him involved in the offense.

Notre Dame’s lack of depth at the field position also highlights why Cam Williams’s development is so essential for them – especially after the string of misses on the recruiting trail in July for the class of 2025.