Size, strength, and speed are words often thrown around at high school football camps and on recruiting websites. They’re the tangible traits sometimes used to boost a prospect from a three-star to a four-star. Those are the traits that often earn players scholarships, but once on campus, there’s another word that sometimes surpasses them all. It’s a trait that Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman looks for in all his players, but especially in his players that will be carrying the football.

“You talk about it in the running back room,” Freeman said of trust. “Number one is ball security. They have to be able to take care of the ball. They have to be able to protect the quarterback and pick up the different pressures.”

With the promotion of running back Audric Estime to the NFL (Denver Broncos) and the season-ending injury to running back Gi’Bran Payne (ACL), Freeman admitted that trust might decide which back carries the majority of the load in 2024.

“We want them to make plays with the ball in their hands,” Freeman continued. “To me, it’s all those different things that we actually do. One is without the ball in your hands, and two is being able to protect the ball when you do have it. It is going to really earn the trust of coach (Delland) McCullough and the rest of the offensive staff to earn them a chance to play early. They’re a talented group of young guys that I’m excited to see in the next couple of practices.”

One of the players hoping to make an even bigger impact on the field in 2024 is running back, Jeremiyah Love. While finding his way as a freshman last season, Love carried the ball 71 times for 385 yards (5.4 YPC) and one touchdown. Like his head coach, he understands exactly what is expected of him to solidify himself and the Irish’s top running back.

“Right now, build up a little more trust,” Love confirmed. “I have a full season under my belt, but you know some people may still have some doubt. I didn’t play a ton, but I got a couple of snaps, and I have to build up more trust and that’s really it.”

While trust may still be sought in the running back room, defensive coordinator Al Golden has found it on the other side of the ball. Veteran players such as Xavier Watts, Jack Kiser, and Rylie Mills check all the boxes when it comes to trust.

“I said to ‘X’, as you get into year four, year five, and to that age, it’s hard to get better,” Golden stated. “Your focus has to be finite. I said that’s what motivates me. If ‘X’ wants to know what motivates me to stay late or come early in the morning, it’s his attitude, his approach, his effort, his leadership, and his unselfishness. That’s just one player, but we have a bunch of guys like that, and that’s what makes it fun to go to work.”

“I have a lot of trust in them at this point, and they’ve earned it,” Golden added. “Intense trust would be the phrase that we use. Consistency, discipline, and being the same guy every day—all those things.”