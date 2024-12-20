Notre Dame had the most complete roster of any Notre Dame football team in recent memory in 2024 and rode that distribution of talent and depth to the playoffs – even when injuries stressed certain areas. For the most part, the players that got them here will be the ones they rely on to reach their ultimate goal of winning a national championship. That said, there are a few players on the roster who have already played a lot this year who could be x-factors for the Irish as they begin their playoff push tonight in Notre Dame Stadium against Indiana.

Expecting someone who hasn’t played all year long to emerge tonight, or, if the Irish are fortunate enough to advance, later in the playoffs, isn’t very realistic. Even with the extra playing time, if someone hasn’t made at least some level of contribution by now, they probably won’t be in the playoffs either. There are some players we’ve seen glimpses from this year, though, who could reach another level in the playoffs to make a huge difference.

Beaux Collins

Collins burst onto the scene for the Irish in the first game of the year in College Station with critical grabs that helped secure an Irish victory in one of the most hostile environments in all of college football. Since then, however, his contributions have been a bit sparing while he’s battled a case of the drops. Collins went 5 for 62 yards against the Aggies but had just two more games all season where he topped 60 yards again (Miami, OH and Stanford).

At some point, Notre Dame is going to have to make some big plays in the passing department, and Collins has shown that he can make plays downfield, albeit in a limited volume. Collins had a 38-yard TD against Miami, OH, a 37-yard TD against Navy, and a 53-yard reception against Stanford. The extra playing time and reps for an experienced receiver like Collins with Riley Leonard over the last few weeks could make a difference. The Irish will need a receiver or two to step up, and Collins could make a big difference.

Jaylen Sneed

Sneed really started to come into his own in his junior season, but there is still a very high ceiling for him that he is just starting to scratch. Sneed had 4 TFL and 2.5 sacks this season – all career highs – but with his freaky athleticism, he has the potential to be able to change the outcome of a playoff game. Remember how Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah had a good 2019 season and then exploded in the Camping World Bowl. Sneed has the talent to have that kind of breakout in the playoffs. With all the injuries on the EDGE for Notre Dame this year, unleashing Sneed as a pass rusher in the playoffs could pay dividends.

Christian Gray

Gray played a ton this season and was more than solid throughout the year. He had a very rough 3.5 quarters against USC until his 99-yard pick-6 essentially sealed the victory for Notre Dame. USC targetted Gray over and over that afternoon, and it’s safe to assume that Indiana likely will as well. Outside of that patch though, Gray was good all year and might have led the nation in interception drops if that statistic was kept. If Gray plays like a lockdown corner tonight, Indiana will have a hard time moving the football consistently on Notre Dame.

Bryce Young – DE

If Jordan Botelho and Boubacar Traore weren’t both lost for the season, Young might not have played as much as he did this year. All that experience and three additional weeks of practice for the freshman to recharge and improve, however, could have him poised to be a breakout player for Notre Dame in the playoffs. Young had 2 TFLs and 0.5 sacks on the season, but it would not shock me if he equaled that tonight alone. Young is a freaky athlete who got thurst into some early playing time. He didn’t sink when thrown into the deep end. Tonight we might start to see him swim.