A sizable portion of the Notre Dame fanbase would cheer loudly if Steve Angeli started for the Fighting Irish on Saturday, given the struggles of the Notre Dame passing game this season. The only people whose opinions matter on who starts for the Irish – the coaching staff – however, are not wavering in their convictions on starting Riley Leonard. The Irish coaching staff trusts the signs of progress evident in back-to-back wins over the last two weeks. Their patience could be close to paying off… or blowing up in their faces.

Most Notre Dame fans would have loved to see the Irish offense throw it for over 300 yards at least once in the last three weeks. Instead, the Irish have only topped 200 just once, and no single quarterback has had more than 200 yards in a game this season. Still, the Irish passing game showed some signs of life a week ago, and that progress has the Irish staff optimistic that they may be on the verge of a breakout.

Notre Dame finally pushes the ball deep but remains inconsistent

Notre Dame barely even attempted downfield passes over the first three games of the season but finally started to push the ball last week. Leonard only attempted four passes over 20 air yards through the first three games of the season. He attempted three against Miami of Ohio, including his 38-yard touchdown to Beaux Collins – his only passing score of the season. Against Purdue, Leonard only attempted three total passes over 10 yards without a single completion.

In addition to Leonard’s touchdown to Collins, deep passes (that don’t show up in the stat sheet) resulted in three different pass interference penalties. One of those penalties prevented what looked like it would have been a touchdown for Kris Mitchell. The goal of any offenses isn’t to draw pass interference penalties, Miami dared Leonard to beat them deep with man coverage and ended up paying the price.

For the good of last week, there was also some bad. Leonard missed some early layups that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock called explicitly to give him some easy-access throws to get him in a rhythm. Chuck Knoblauch comparisons were being made, and it’s fair to wonder if Leonard would have been pulled if he airmailed one more easy pass. He didn’t, though; for the first time this season, he started to look comfortable in the pocket.

“As you evaluate the film, we actually threw the ball downfield really well,” Marcus Freeman said on Monday. “Probably the best we’ve done, but we missed some layups, and those are the ones that I’m sure everybody’s talking about; everybody sees the layups. But those will be corrected in practice. We’ve got to continue to do movement throws.”

In the loss to Northern Illinois, Leonard looked anything but comfortable. He bailed on several clean pockets, running into pressure instead of stepping up into them and letting it rip. He still probably isn’t as comfortable as the staff would like, but there were always going to be some growing pains after Leonard missed the entire spring. Leonard didn’t do that nearly as much in the win over Miami – especially in the second half after he hit the long touchdown to Collins.

“I think he did a good job of being a quarterback for our offense. And there is always room to grow,” Freeman said of Leonard on Monday. “We’re never satisfied. We’re greedy people. I know there are a couple plays he wishes he could re-do. Guess what? We’ll have the opportunity to re-do it on Saturday.”

Mitchell Evans’ progress may help spark Notre Dame offense

Another reason to think that a breakout could be coming for this offense is the progress of Mitchell Evans from his off-season surgery. Evans’s snap count has increased each week, with him playing 39 snaps a week ago in the win over Miami. His production hasn’t followed the same uptick, with a season-high of just 27 yards receiving. Evans had four catches for 71 yards and a touchdown last year against Louisville.

“He’s as good as we expect him to be. He’s really playing at a high level,” said Freeman of Evans earlier this week. “I know his production might not be as much or where it was last year, but he’s doing some really good things. We gotta continue to use him in the run game and some other things and get him to continue to progress there. Mitch is a threat for us. We can put him in the box. We can flex him out. He’s going to be a mismatch for a lot of defenders.”

Hopefully, Evans will be a mismatch for Louisville this weekend.

Notre Dame banks on Leonard’s running while waiting on passing

While the passing game has been a work in progress—to say the least—the Irish running game has been what they have hung their hat on. Leonard’s running ability is specifically why the staff has been wise to be patient in sticking with Leonard. He’s been so good as a runner that the threat of him running alone gives defenses so much to account for that the gamble of hoping he gets it together passing is worth the risk. It is not, however, without risk.

We’ve seen a Notre Dame offense with a dual-threat quarterback wait for the passing to come along, but it never does. In 2017, Brandon Wimbush was piling up gaudy rushing statistics while struggling through the air. There were even games when it looked like Wimbush was about to turn a corner passing. Then the Miami debacle happened, and it wasn’t long before he was getting replaced by Ian Book. That kind of outcome is still very possible. It’s also still very possible that Leonard and Notre Dame will build on last week’s passing improvements while continuing to burn defenses on the ground.

The big question right now is whether or not the progress can continue this weekend against a defense like Louisville to keep Notre Dame’s playoff hopes alive. The staff will have to walk a fine line between remaining patient and doing whatever it takes to beat Louisville. If the Irish were to fall behind by a couple of scores and need to pass the ball, for instance, how long would they stick with Leonard instead of inserting Angeli?

Notre Dame’s been down that road before, too, with Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner a few years back, too. Coan struggled after a big road win to start his Notre Dame career behind a young and inexperienced offensive line. Then head coach Brian Kelly pulled Coan for Buchner on the road against Virginia Tech in what looked like the beginning of the Tyler Buchner era. Instead, Coan settled back in after a bye week and led Notre Dame to an 11-1 regular season.

There will be opportunities for downfield passes for the Irish this weekend, with Louisville almost certainly daring Leonard to beat them deep. The big question will be whether or not Leonard can hit one early to soften up the Cardinal defense. If he can’t, the pressure will mount on Leonard and the Irish offense with each incompletion. Still, there have been signs of progress from Leonard and the offense, even if it hasn’t come as quickly as most fans would like. We’ll know quickly on Saturday if Freeman and Denbrock’s patience will be rewarded.