Notre Dame’s 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech on October 19, 2024, was filled with big plays that propelled the Fighting Irish to victory. Quarterback Riley Leonard was a key performer, rushing for two touchdowns. His first came on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, tying the game 7-7. He later added a 12-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime, giving Notre Dame a 14-7 lead.

Running back Jeremiyah Love also found the end zone with a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, extending the lead to 21-7. Kicker Zac Yoakam contributed with a 42-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, pushing the score to 24-7.

The biggest defensive highlight came when Adon Shuler intercepted a pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown, sealing the game at 31-7 with just over two minutes left. Notre Dame’s defense was dominant, forcing two interceptions and holding Georgia Tech’s offense to minimal gains throughout most of the game.

Notre Dame’s special teams added excitement with two bold plays. In the second half, the Irish executed a successful fake punt, with a reverse to Jeremiyah Love. Later, in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame pulled off a fake field goal with Tyler Buchner taking his first snap of the season. Notre Dame couldn’t convert that into any points, however, with backup kicker Zac Yoakam missing a field goal a few plays later.

Notre Dame used a balanced attack, with all three units making critical contributions to secure the win.