The Shamrock Series is a cherished annual tradition for Notre Dame football for most fans. This year’s Shamrock Series pits Notre Dame against Army, taking place at Yankee Stadium, adding to the historic rivalry’s prestige. To celebrate the event, fans can showcase their pride with exclusive Shamrock Series gear. Here’s your ultimate guide to finding the best gear to represent the Fighting Irish in style.

Any purchase you make from the affiliate links below directly helps support UHND

Top Picks for 2024 Notre Dame Shamrock Series Gear

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour 2024 Shamrock Series Replica Jersey – Navy

Buy Now at Fanatics

Replicate the on-field look with this navy replica jersey featuring the special design for this year’s game. Made with high-quality materials, it’s perfect for game day or as a collectible.

Material: 100% Polyester for lightweight durability.

100% Polyester for lightweight durability. Style: Authentic replica design with team and Shamrock Series details.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour 2024 Shamrock Series Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie – White

Buy Now at Fanatics

Stay warm while cheering on the Irish with this cozy white pullover hoodie. Its sleek design combines style and comfort, making it a great addition to your fall wardrobe.

Material: Cotton-polyester blend for warmth and comfort.

Cotton-polyester blend for warmth and comfort. Style: Fleece-lined pullover with front pouch pocket and hood.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour 2024 Shamrock Series Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie – Navy

Buy Now at Fanatics

If you prefer a darker tone, this navy hoodie brings the same cozy feel and style, complete with official Shamrock Series details.

Material: Cotton-polyester blend for a soft, warm fit.

Cotton-polyester blend for a soft, warm fit. Style: Navy fleece hoodie with bold team graphics.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour 2024 Shamrock Series Essential Pullover Hoodie – White

Buy Now at Fanatics

For a minimalistic yet impactful design, this essential pullover hoodie in white is a go-to choice for showing your Notre Dame spirit.

Material: Cotton-polyester blend for durable comfort.

Cotton-polyester blend for durable comfort. Style: Simple and clean design with team graphics and Shamrock Series branding.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour Shamrock Series Team Playmaker Crew Socks – Navy

Buy Now at Fanatics

Complete your game-day outfit with these navy crew socks, featuring stylish Shamrock Series details for a subtle yet spirited look.

Material: Polyester-spandex blend for stretch and performance.

Polyester-spandex blend for stretch and performance. Style: Crew-cut socks with bold graphics and moisture-wicking technology.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour 2024 Shamrock Series Performance T-Shirt – Navy

Buy Now at Fanatics

Stay cool and comfortable in this performance t-shirt designed for active fans. Its lightweight material is perfect for layering or wearing on its own.

Material: 100% Polyester for moisture-wicking performance.

100% Polyester for moisture-wicking performance. Style: Short-sleeve tee with breathable fabric and event branding.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour Youth 2024 Shamrock Series Horses T-Shirt – White

Buy Now at Fanatics

Let younger fans join in the excitement with this youth-sized t-shirt featuring a unique Shamrock Series design. Perfect for showing Irish pride at any age.

Material: Soft cotton blend for everyday comfort.

Soft cotton blend for everyday comfort. Style: Youth-sized graphic tee with a unique horses and team design.

Pro Tips for Buying Shamrock Series Gear

Authenticity: Look for officially licensed Notre Dame and Shamrock Series logos to ensure your gear is authentic.

Look for officially licensed Notre Dame and Shamrock Series logos to ensure your gear is authentic. Fit and Comfort: Check the sizing guide and material details to ensure your purchase is comfortable for extended wear.

Check the sizing guide and material details to ensure your purchase is comfortable for extended wear. Layering: Consider hoodies and performance shirts for layering options, especially for cooler November weather in New York.

Gear up and show your Fighting Irish spirit as Notre Dame takes on Army in this year’s iconic Shamrock Series game!