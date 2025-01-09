Cheer on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in style with this special selection of 2025 Orange Bowl Champions and National Championship Game merchandise. Whether you’re looking for a comfortable T-shirt to wear every day or a collectible fan pack to commemorate the big win, these products will let you show off your team pride wherever you go. Below, you’ll find descriptions, key features, and direct links to buy each item. Let’s get started!

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Nike College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Champions Locker Room T-Shirt – White

Celebrate Notre Dame’s Orange Bowl victory with this classic Nike Locker Room T-Shirt. Designed with team graphics, this white tee is a must-have to remember the victory and show off your Fighting Irish spirit.

Official Nike branding for authentic style

for authentic style Lightweight, comfortable cotton for everyday wear

for everyday wear Bold Orange Bowl Champions graphics to commemorate the 2025 win

to commemorate the 2025 win Classic short-sleeve cut perfect for layering or wearing solo

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Nike College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Champions Locker Room Structured Trucker Adjustable Hat – Heather Gray/Anthracite

Top off your game-day ensemble with this Locker Room Structured Trucker Adjustable Hat. Its breathable mesh backing and adjustable fit make it the perfect accessory for any Notre Dame fan

Nike branding ensuring top-quality

ensuring top-quality Structured design with mesh panels for ventilation

with mesh panels for ventilation Adjustable snap closure to find your perfect fit

to find your perfect fit Orange Bowl Champions graphics to celebrate the big win

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Under Armour College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Champions T-Shirt – Navy

Show off your Fighting Irish pride in this Under Armour T-Shirt. With navy coloring and striking championship graphics, it’s a stylish, comfortable way to remember the 2025 Orange Bowl victory.

Under Armour fabric for comfort and breathability

for comfort and breathability Navy color that pairs well with jeans or shorts

that pairs well with jeans or shorts Eye-catching Orange Bowl Champions graphics

Rib-knit collar for added durability

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Champions Victory Ahead T-Shirt – Black

Mark the historic Orange Bowl victory with this “Victory Ahead” T-Shirt in black. Its bold design lets you flaunt your Notre Dame fandom with confidence.

Comfortable short-sleeve design for all-day wear

for all-day wear Vibrant “Victory Ahead” graphics to celebrate the triumph

to celebrate the triumph Lightweight cotton blend perfect for any season

perfect for any season Officially licensed for a genuine fan look

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Nike College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Champions Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie – Heather Gray

Stay warm while cheering on the Fighting Irish in this Nike Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie. The heather gray color offers a timeless look, and the championship graphics proudly display Notre Dame’s success.

Nike Club Fleece material for warmth and comfort

for warmth and comfort Pullover design with adjustable drawstring hood

Kangaroo pocket for handy storage or warming hands

for handy storage or warming hands Celebratory Orange Bowl Champions logo

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Champions Victory Ahead Fleece Pullover Hoodie – Black

Combine comfort with team pride in this black Victory Ahead Fleece Pullover Hoodie. Designed for fans who want to celebrate the Orange Bowl victory in style and warmth.

Fleece-lined interior for cozy warmth

for cozy warmth Bold “Victory Ahead” graphics highlight the 2025 success

highlight the 2025 success Drawstring hood for an adjustable fit

for an adjustable fit Front pouch pocket to keep essentials close

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Nike College Football Playoff 2025 National Championship Game A-Town Bound T-Shirt – White

Gear up for the National Championship Game with this special edition Nike “A-Town Bound” T-Shirt. It’s the perfect way to show that you’re ready for the final showdown.

Official National Championship Game graphics

Soft, breathable cotton fabric

Nike swoosh on the front for an authentic touch

for an authentic touch Crew neck design for classic, comfortable style

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Champions Victory Ahead Long Sleeve T-Shirt – Black

Show your pride in cooler weather with this long sleeve “Victory Ahead” T-Shirt. The black hue and championship graphics make this top a versatile addition to your Irish collection

Long sleeve construction ideal for milder days

ideal for milder days Detailed “Victory Ahead” design celebrating Notre Dame’s triumph

celebrating Notre Dame’s triumph Soft cotton fabric for comfort

for comfort Officially licensed to ensure authenticity

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Nike Youth College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Champions Locker Room T-Shirt – White

Help young fans celebrate like the pros with this Nike Youth Locker Room T-Shirt. It’s made for kids who want to honor the 2025 Orange Bowl win in style.

Sized for youth Notre Dame fans

Notre Dame fans Comfortable short sleeves for active kids

for active kids Official Orange Bowl Champions graphics

Lightweight cotton perfect for everyday wear

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish WinCraft College Football Playoff 2025 Orange Bowl Champions Five-Piece Fan Pack

Complete your fan experience with this five-piece set from WinCraft. It includes various commemorative items that capture the excitement of the 2025 Orange Bowl win, perfect for decorating your home or office.

Five-piece fan pack featuring multiple collectible items

featuring multiple collectible items Official championship graphics

High-quality WinCraft design

Great gift idea for any Fighting Irish supporter

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff 2025 National Championship Game Dream Success T-Shirt – Navy

Dream big for the National Championship Game with this special “Dream Success” T-Shirt. Its navy color and motivational design make it a standout piece for any die-hard fan

Inspiring National Championship Game graphics

Navy color that pairs effortlessly with your game-day gear

that pairs effortlessly with your game-day gear Comfortable fabric for a relaxed fit

for a relaxed fit Classic crew neckline suitable for everyday wear

These officially licensed Notre Dame Fighting Irish items are perfect for celebrating the team’s 2025 Orange Bowl victory and gearing up for the National Championship Game. From T-shirts and hoodies to hats and fan packs, you’ll find everything you need to showcase your Irish pride. Pick up your favorites and let everyone know you’re a devoted fan! Go Irish!