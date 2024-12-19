The long wait for the first-ever playoff game in Notre Dame Stadium is almost over. In just over 24 hours, the 7th-seeded Fighting Irish and 10th-seed Indiana Hoosiers square off in the first playoff game of the year. After days of online speculation, Notre Dame put down any rumors that they would be wearing black jerseys on Wednesday. Now, fan’s full attention can be on the game itself, and for those who are inclined to place some bets on the game, attention can be placed on the current odds with kickoff right around the corner.

Tomorrow night’s matchup is the first between these two intrastate universities since 1991, when Irv Smith carried half of the Indiana defense into the endzone for a touchdown in one of the most iconic plays in Notre Dame football history. Notre Dame hopes to make history of a different kind by winning the first playoff game in program history.

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS & SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 5 games and in 9 of Indiana’s last 11 games

Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS & SU in its last 5 games at home

Indiana is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games

Indiana is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games

Indiana is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

Money Line and Total (Over / Under)

Notre Dame (-7.5), Notre Dame -275 ML, 52.5 o/u

The line for this game opened at 8.5 and immediately dropped to 7.5 within the first 24 hours and has settled in that range since then. Some books have this at -7, but the consensus is around -7.5 for Notre Dame, with the total over 52.5 points. Both teams have been very good against the spread (ATS) throughout this season. The only time Notre Dame hasn’t covered since the NIU loss was the Miami of Ohio game. During that span, Notre Dame covered some pretty big spreads. Indiana has covered in every game except their blowout loss to Ohio State and their close win over Michigan – the Hoosiers’ only win of the season over a team with a winning record.

The weather could play a factor here. It will be a cold winter night in Notre Dame Stadium, with snowfall throughout the day. Snow shouldn’t be a factor by kickoff, but a cold night game could lead to a lower-scoring output. Just one team has scored over 24 points on Notre Dame all season – USC with 35. Only two teams scored over 24 on Indiana all season – Maryland (28) and Ohio State (38). Points could be at a premium in this one.

The Bet: Notre Dame -7.5 and the under

Notre Dame Player Prop Bets I Like

Jeremiyah Love Anytime TD -275: The odds here are terrible, but Love has scored at least one touchdown in every game this year and 17 total scores this season. I probably wouldn’t take this one solo, but I might wrap it into a parlay.

The odds here are terrible, but Love has scored at least one touchdown in every game this year and 17 total scores this season. I probably wouldn’t take this one solo, but I might wrap it into a parlay. Jaden Greathouse Anytime TD +425: Of all the WR TD odds, Greathouse’s seem like the best value. Both Beaux Collins and Jordan Faison have lower odds than Greathouse who hasn’t found the endzone since Louisville.

Of all the WR TD odds, Greathouse’s seem like the best value. Both Beaux Collins and Jordan Faison have lower odds than Greathouse who hasn’t found the endzone since Louisville. Mitchell Evans Anytime TD +290: I have had multiple nice parlay hits thanks to Mitchell Evans TDs over the last 6 weeks of the season. Evans had a TD in three of the last four games to end the season.

I have had multiple nice parlay hits thanks to Mitchell Evans TDs over the last 6 weeks of the season. Evans had a TD in three of the last four games to end the season. Riley Leonard under 180.5 yards passing: Leonard has gone over 180 yards only four times all season. Even with Indiana’s highly rated run defense, it feels like it would be bad for Notre Dame if Leonard is over 180.

Leonard has gone over 180 yards only four times all season. Even with Indiana’s highly rated run defense, it feels like it would be bad for Notre Dame if Leonard is over 180. Beaux Collins over 25.5 yards receiving: While I hope Notre Dame doesn’t have to air it out, 25.5 seems awfully low here.

While I hope Notre Dame doesn’t have to air it out, 25.5 seems awfully low here. Jadarian Price over 35.5 yards rushing: Indiana brings in the highly ranked run defense, but Price could easily get over 35.5 on any individual carry he gets. Love’s o/u is 80.5, which feels doable for Love, but there’s more value in Price’s. Price is +200 to score a touchdown as well.

All picks and bets outlined in this article are meant to be for entertainment purposes only.