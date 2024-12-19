We are just over 24 hours out from the first-ever home playoff game in Notre Dame football history. The Irish are set to host the 10th-seeded Indiana Hoosiers tomorrow night with a trip to the quarterfinals of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff on the line. Riley Leonard and the Irish running game powered by Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price will attempt to find ground on the top-ranked run defense in college football on a cold, winter night inside the House that Rockne Built. No Irish fan should need any more reason to be hyped, but this week’s video from Fighting Irish Media might be the best they’ve done all season.