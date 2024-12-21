Notre Dame punched its ticket to the quarterfinals on Friday night with a 27-17 victory over Indiana in the College Football Playoff (CFP) at Notre Dame Stadium. This was no ordinary game, as the Irish notched several records and milestones on their way to victory. Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the game.

1 – First-ever College Football Playoff Game Played on Campus

Notre Dame hosted the first CFP game ever to be played at a campus site, making the historic Notre Dame Stadium the setting for a momentous occasion. The Irish have now added another layer to their storied football legacy. To explore more insights on the significance of this victory, check out the in-depth analysis in Beyond the Boxscore: Notre Dame Sends Indiana Packing with 27-17 Playoff Win.

98 – Longest Rushing Touchdown in CFP History

Running back Jeremiyah Love broke the game wide open early with a stunning 98-yard touchdown run, tying the Notre Dame record for longest rush and setting a CFP record. This eclipsed Ezekiel Elliott’s 85-yard run in 2015.

13 – Record-Breaking Streak for Jeremiyah Love

Love extended his Notre Dame record to 13 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. His remarkable consistency has been a cornerstone of the Irish offense this season.

6 – Interceptions for Xavier Watts in 2024

Consensus All-American Xavier Watts recorded his sixth interception of the season during Indiana’s second possession, bringing his career total to 13. He now ranks tied for third on Notre Dame’s all-time list, just four away from the school record.

315 – Wins Against Big Ten Opponents

Notre Dame’s dominance over Big Ten opponents continued, improving to an impressive 315-169-22 all-time against the conference. The Irish have now won 24 of their 30 matchups against Indiana.

16 – Record-Setting Drive

Notre Dame’s 16-play touchdown drive in the first half set a CFP record for the longest scoring drive. The methodical march showcased the team’s discipline and execution under pressure. For a critical look at the coaching decisions during this drive and the broader game, read Overreactions: Notre Dame Dominated Indiana; Cignetti Folded When It Mattered.

15 – Rushing Touchdowns

Riley Leonard set a new record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback at Notre Dame with his fourth-quarter rushing score. Brandon Wimbush held the record with 14 prior to Leonard’s game-sealing score. He now has 33 career-rushing TDs, tied for second nationally among quarterbacks.

49 – Career-High Field Goal Distance

Kicker Mitch Jeter drilled a 49-yard field goal just before halftime, marking the longest of his career and giving the Irish a critical boost heading into the break.

77,622 – Attendance at Notre Dame Stadium

A sellout crowd packed Notre Dame Stadium for the 13th consecutive game, electrifying the atmosphere and providing a true home-field advantage for the Irish.

67 – Career Games Played by Jack Kiser

Jack Kiser extended his school record to 67 career games played. His leadership and experience have been invaluable to the Irish throughout his tenure.

Team Notes

Notre Dame deferred the coin toss and started the game on defense, setting the tone early.

The victory marked the program’s 24th win against Indiana and extended their dominance at home, where they’ve lost only once in 16 matchups.

The Irish excelled under the Friday night lights, winning their first game ever played on that day at Notre Dame Stadium.

December games continue to be kind to the Irish, improving their record to 4-0 in the month under Marcus Freeman.

The defense delivered an exceptional performance, holding Indiana to just three points in the first half, the Hoosiers’ lowest-scoring half of the season.

Home-field advantage shined as Notre Dame improved to a perfect 6-0 in December games played at home.



Stay tuned as the Irish continue their march toward a potential national championship.