Notre Dame hosted the first playoff game in Notre Dame Stadium history last night and delivered a resounding win, even if the final score made it look a little closer than it was. The Irish dominated an Indiana team that struggled against every team it faced with a winning record this season to advance to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs with a date with the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year’s Day. Let’s break this one down.

Notre Dame’s defense never let Indiana get started

Notre Dame’s defense suffocated Indiana from the game’s first offensive play until the game was well in hand. Indiana’s offense, which averages 40+ points a game, mustered just 3 points against Notre Dame until garbage time scores after the defensive coordinator called off the hounds. The pass rush harassed Kurtis Rourke throughout the night. He ended up with 215 yards, but most came on Indiana’s final two drives when the outcome was already decided.

Notre Dame had 3 sacks and 10 TFLs on the night. Indiana had one drive all night that netted 40 or more yards before the garbage time scores. Al Golden cooked up a game plan that shut down one of the best quarterbacks they’ve faced all year.

Xavier Watts is the best safety in America

I don’t care what any All-American list or awards committee says; Xavier Watts is the best safety in America. The one publication that prevented him from being a unanimous first-team selection should be ashamed of themselves after last night. Watts changed the game for Notre Dame with his first-quarter interception, his 6th of the season. He also led Notre Dame with 10 tackles and was all over the field. Watts led Notre Dame with three stops. He also probably made himself a lot of money last night in terms of his draft stock. Watts is a special player.

Late touchdowns by Indiana are annoying, not alarming

Speaking of those late touchdowns that made the score look much closer than this game was, they were more annoying than alarming. Aesthetically, I wish the final score was reflective of how dominating Notre Dame was, but it’s nothing to be worried about, even though it happened against USC, too. Golden admitted that he called off the hounds at the end of the game. Notre Dame had already suffered enough injuries in the game – most notably to Rylie Mills and Bryce Young (start praying now that both are available against UGA). There was no need to continue sending pressure and taking any more risks than necessary.

If anything, it’s something for Golden to self-scout in the off-season because it’s unlikely Notre Dame will face another opponent as weak as Indiana, where they will be in the same situation again this season. Selfishly, I wish the final looked as impressive as the whopping Notre Dame applied.

The passing game did just enough

Offensively, Notre Dame’s passing game did just enough to keep Indiana honest, but it left a lot of meat on the bone. It was a frigid night inside Notre Dame Stadium, so drops were to be expected, and they certainly happened. I’ve been saying for months now we shouldn’t expect a massive jump in the passing game performance, but it does feel like there is still another level it can reach because the plays are there; they just aren’t always executed.

Even with some things to clean up, Riley Leonard topped 200 yards for the fifth time this year, and his first-quarter interception wasn’t directly his fault, as it was tipped at the line. Against Georgia, though, Mike Denbrock might need to get Leonard into better passing windows because if Indiana’s defensive line got their hands on that many balls, Georgia’s is capable of just as many.

Cignetti’s cowardice after tough talk was fun

Curt Cignetti is a good coach. What he did at Indiana this year was remarkable, no question about it. However, he is also the most unlikable opposing coach I remember in my 25 years of running UHND. And I don’t think it’s particularly close. Cignetti talked tough ahead of the game, including an inexplicable appearance on GameDay just a couple of hours from kickoff (which Shane Gillis wisely called him out for), but he coached one of the most cowardly games in playoff history.

Down 7 points, Cignetti punted from the Notre Dame 37 yards. Notre Dame responded with a 16-play touchdown drive to go up 14-0. Then came the most cowardly punt of the season. Down three scores with 10:24 left in the game, Cignetti punted from the Notre Dame 48-yard line. The Irish responded with a 9-play, 78-yard touchdown drive to ice the game. Both were head-scratching decisions from a coach who boasted about “beating the s*** out of top 25 teams” on the set of GameDay.

Reminder: Indiana didn’t beat a single top-25 team all season long.

Leonard’s first and last home game couldn’t be more different

The bookends of Riley Leonard’s games inside Notre Dame Stadium couldn’t be more different. In his first start, Notre Dame had one of the most bizarre losses in program history to Northern Illinois. In his last, Notre Dame won the first home playoff game in Notre Dame Stadium history. Just like throughout the season, he wasn’t perfect, but he made plays when he needed to with his arm and his legs despite conditions that weren’t conducive to throwing the football. Playing in a dome will be very good for him despite being against much tougher competition.

With another two touchdowns – one on the ground and one through the air – Leonard has 32 on the season and broke the Notre Dame record for rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback last night.