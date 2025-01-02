Notre Dame’s defense did what Notre Dame’s defense has done all year – it shut down a Georgia offense that was being run by backup Gunner Stockton – while leading the Irish to a 23-10 win over the Bulldog and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. The Irish defense created turnovers and stuffed the Georgia offense any time it looked like the Bulldogs would get back in the game. Notre Dame’s special teams chipped in 16 of the 23 points with three Mitch Jeter field goals and a massive kick return for a touchdown by Jayden Harrison. Riley Leonard won offensive player of the game for battling all game long against one of the best defenses in the country. And Marcus Freeman outcoached two time national champion Kirby Smart.

The win shook a gigantic monkey off of Notre Dame’s back, ending the 31 year NY6/BCS bowl drought that its previous four Notre Dame head coaches couldn’t.