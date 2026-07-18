Kyle Hamilton Turned Every Doubt into NFL’s Top Safety status

Within a 48-hour window this month, two separate NFL panels using entirely different voter pools reached the same verdict. ESPN’s survey of more than 70 league executives, coaches, and scouts named Kyle Hamilton the best safety in football on July 16, and two days later an eight-member Associated Press panel of Pro Football Writers did the same, handing him six of eight first-place votes. Six of eight from the writers and a near-consensus from the personnel side is the rare kind of overlap that leaves no room to argue the pick came from one crowd’s bias.

The funny part is that almost nobody outside South Bend saw this coming when Hamilton was in high school.

From recruiting questions to instant impact

Hamilton eventually finished as a unanimous five-star, the No. 1 safety, and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2019 class per 247Sports, picking Notre Dame over Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, and Ohio State. That five-star billing placed him among the most coveted defensive backs in his class, a prospect the Irish staff had prioritized. Prior to his senior season at Marist High School though, Hamilton was one of the most underrated recruits in the entire country. In fact, at one point, he was Notre Dame’s lowest rated recruit in its entire class. Shoutout to Greg Flammang for calling out that ridiculous rating way back then.

The uncertainty evaporated the moment he stepped on the field. Hamilton claimed a starting job as a true freshman and never let go of it, finishing that first season with 41 tackles and four interceptions. By the time his college career ended, he had 138 tackles, eight interceptions, 16 passes defended, and 7.5 tackles for loss across 31 games. His junior year was cut to seven games by a knee injury, and he still walked away an FWAA All-American.

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By the end of his run in South Bend, opposing quarterbacks had learned to account for where he lined up before the snap, which is exactly the reputation that follows him now in the pros.

Even his rivals said it out loud. Priot to Notre Dame’s Rose Bowl showdown with Alabama in the 2020 CFP, then-Alabama quarterback Mac Jones compared him to a Hall of Famer, calling Hamilton “almost like an Ed Reed-type person where you have to find him every play.”

Baltimore cashed in on the Hamilton’s Draft slide

The pattern of being underrated and overlooked carried into the pros. Despite college production that read like a first-team All-American resume, Hamilton slid to 14th overall in the 2022 draft from a projected top-10 pick, further than most projections had him going. Baltimore, an organized known to cash in on the stupidity of other NFL front offices, took the value and never looked back.

Three straight Pro Bowls followed, along with All-Pro recognition in each of his last three seasons – first team in 2022 and 2024 and second team in 2023. In 2024, he posted 105 tackles, a sack, nine passes defended, and two forced fumbles across 16 games. The Ravens made him the NFL’s highest-paid safety last August on a four-year, $104 million extension with roughly $82 million guaranteed, running through 2030.

One stat that validates his lofty ranking as the best safety in the sport is the one about how offenses function with and without him. With Hamilton on the field in 2024, opposing quarterbacks posted a 49.0 QBR. With him off it, that figure jumped to 90.0.

Why offenses still have to find No. 14

Hamilton’s versatility is why voters keep circling his name. In 2024 alone, he logged 355 snaps in the box, 298 in the slot, 164 on the defensive line, 162 at free safety, and 24 at outside corner. An anonymous AFC offensive coach summed up the game-planning headache for ESPN.

“His size and physicality stand out. He’s that big-bodied DB who can play nickel or safety that teams are looking for,” the coach said, adding that his run defense and blitzing “make him somebody you really have to account for in game planning.”

Inside the Ravens’ building, the praise is blunter. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr put it simply in an interview with the Ravens’s official website, “He is an offense’s No. 1 target. That’s who they’re worried about.” Assistant head coach and secondary coach Chuck Pagano landed on the word for what makes Hamilton so hard to plan around. “He really is the unicorn.”

Hamilton, for his part, keeps it clinical. “I keep everything independent to what my job is on a specific play,” he said in the same feature.

The Notre Dame standard he leaves behind

Hamilton is now the argument the Notre Dame staff makes in every safety recruit’s living room, living proof that the program can take a player the national boards undervalue and turn him into the best in the league. The bar he sets is no longer an NFL roster spot or even a Pro Bowl. The next Irish safety walks into a room where the ceiling has already been drawn at the top of the sport, and every development decision the staff makes at the position gets measured against whether it can produce another one. That is the standard Hamilton leaves behind in South Bend.

The legacy of that safety room is growing yearly too with Xavier Watts earning defensive rookie of the year last for the Falcones and Tae Johnson and Adon Shuler waiting in the wings in South Bend ready to lead the Irish defense on a national championship run.