Jayden Bellamy Junior Highlights Show Why Notre Dame is Excited to Land Versatile DB

Notre Dame landed a commitment from speedy New Jersey defensive back Jayden Bellamy last night, and his junior year highlights make it easy to see why the Notre Dame staff jumped into his recruitment earlier this year. Bellamy is a speedy, versatile back who is going to help the Notre Dame secondary in a variety of ways.

Speed. In the first clip, Bellamy starts 10 yards behind a fellow defender who just recovered a fumble and turns on the jets to catch up to him and ultimately make a block right at the goal line to secure a touchdown.

Ball skills. In the second clip, Bellamy undercuts a route against powerhouse Don Bosco Prep for a pick 6.

Physicality. In the third clip, he makes a huge hit on a receiver right after the ball arrives.

Recognition. Around the 1:28 mark, he comes up from his safety position with perfect timing to break up a pass.

Athleticism. Around the 1:55 mark, Bellamy takes a little WR screen pass from fellow Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli and turns it into a long catch and run touchdown by outrunning the entire defense.

Play-making. After the 2:30 mark there are a bunch of clips of Bellamy on offense where he shows good route running and more play making ability.

Just a couple reminders: 1) Bergan Catholic only played six games last year and 2) they play in one of the toughest conferences in the state of New Jersey.

Jayden Bellamy was recruited to play corner, but he has the versatility and athleticism to play a number of positions for Notre Dame. He’s the exact kind of all-around athlete you want on your team. If you weren’t excited about Bellamy’s commitment before, you better be after watching his highlights.