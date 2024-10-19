Saturday isn’t necessarily a big game for the Irish with Georgia Tech unranked and banged up, but it does have the feeling of the kind of game that Notre Dame could use as a confidence builder as the Irish look to keep improving on offense. The folks at Fighting Irish media delivered yet another great hype video for today featuring a lot of the best plays from the last few weeks from the Fighting Irish.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 from Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons. Notre Dame was around a 8.5-9.5 favorite earlier in the week, but news of Haynes King being unavailable for Tech today skyrocketed that line up to Notre Dame -14. Everything is in place for a big Irish victory today if they show up ready and focused. And in case you weren’t aware, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech have an under-rated rivalry that dates back to the days of Knute Rockne.