As mentioned in last week’s UHND betting preview and based on Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, Mike Denbrock’s hints following last week’s practice, an increased aerial attack was expected against Stanford. For the first time all season, the first three offensive plays from scrimmage were passes. The offense looked like a different team. Succeeding the Irish’s 49-7 thumping of the Cardinal, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman admitted that he instructed his offensive staff that he wanted to see a different look when the Irish had the ball.

“I challenged them, Freeman stated. “If we execute the game the way you guys have been doing it in practice, then we’ll recognize it, but a lot of people won’t. I think that is what you saw today.”

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard completed six passes for more than 10 yards, a breath of fresh air for Notre Dame fans. He completed 16 of 22 attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Coincidentally, he also took the back seat to Irish running back Jadarian Price in carries as Price led the team with 12 to Leonard’s six.

Leonard was confident of the offense’s ongoing progress heading into Stanford like his head coach.

“I think these last couple of weeks at practice, we had an emphasis on knowing who we want to be and striving to be that every day at practice,” Leonard admitted. “Those same plays we made out there today, we probably made three times each in practice this week. It was like DeJa’Vu for us. It was really cool to see.”

What wasn’t surprising was Notre Dame’s defense, as they shut down yet another opposing offense. Stanford managed only 200 total yards of total offense against the nation’s 8th-ranked scoring defense, and their lone score came in the first quarter. Dismantling a team by 42 points came with a price, as Notre Dame lost its all-American defensive back, Benjamin Morrison, for the remainder of the season due to a hip injury. His vacancy will be filled by freshmen Leonard Moore and Karson Hobbs. Starting nickel, Jordan Clark may also play corner if necessary.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

DB Chance Tucker (ACL), OT Charles Jagusah (Pectoral), RB Gi’Bran Payne (ACL), OL Ashton Craig (knee), DL Jordan Botelho (knee), DL Boubacar Traore (ACL), and DB Ben Morrison (hip) are all out for the season. OL Billy Schrauth (leg) and K Mitch Jeter (hip) are questionable. DB Jaden Mickey will miss the remainder of the season (transfer portal).

Georgia Tech

QB Haynes King (right arm/shoulder) is day-to-day.

Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 30-6-1 all-time versus Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is 7-2-1 ATS in its last ten games

Notre Dame is 7-2 ATS in their last nine games

Notre Dame is 2-5 ATS in its last five games against Georgia Tech

The total has gone under in Georgia Tech’s last five games versus Notre Dame

Money Line and Total (Over / Under)

#12 Notre Dame (4-1) (3-2 ATS) at Georgia Tech (5-2) (4-2-1 ATS)

During week seven versus Stanford, Notre Dame found itself in a position it had not been in since week three against Purdue. The Irish were the superior team and played like it. It was a complimentary game for Notre Dame’s offense as it racked up 477 total yards, with 248 coming through the air and the other 229 yards coming via the ground. Running back Jermiyah Love led the team in rushing with 53 yards, including one score, and Jadarian Price led the team in carries with 12 for 49 yards and a score. This trend must continue to compete with more challenging competition, and this week, Georgia Tech will offer that.

The Yellow Jackets added their fifth win of the season in a 41-34 victory at North Carolina last week. Georgia Tech ran a clinic on offense, finishing with 371 rushing yards (7.7 YPC). The problem was the Yellow Jackets’ defense, which allowed 417 yards of offense, which kept North Carolina in the game. It took a 68-yard touchdown run by Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes with 16 seconds remaining in the game for them to escape with the victory.

The Irish opened at -13.5 before falling to -11.5. The total is resting at 49. While the Notre Dame defense is not terrible at stopping the run (45th in rush defense), it has struggled at times. This week’s game against Georgia Tech will not be easy, as the Irish will be facing the nation’s 25th-ranked rushing attack. With that said, Yellow Jackets’ quarterback, Haynes King, is the heartbeat of their offense. It goes as he goes. King exited last week’s game against North Carolina during the fourth quarter with an apparent right arm injury, and the Yellow Jackets subsequently surrendered their 10-point lead. King watched the remainder of the game from the sideline. On Monday, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key stated that King’s health status was day-to-day. If King can play at nearly 100 percent health, expect Georgia Tech to move the ball on the ground and put up a dogfight. If not, then expect Notre Dame to have its way again this week. However, either way, Notre Dame should be able to score some points here.

Pick: Over 49

Live Notre Dame Futures to Watch:

National Championship game winner +4000

To make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs -150

Heisman Trophy winner (Riley Leonard) +8000

Behind Enemy Lines Week 8:

PICKS-Win/Loss on the year: (27-23-1) ATS

#14 Texas A&M (5-1) (2-4 ATS) at Mississippi State (1-5) (3-3 ATS)

Two weeks ago, the Aggies upset #9 Missouri, 41-10. Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completed 18 of 22 passes for 276 yards. Aggies’ running back, Le’Veon Moss, rushed for 138 yards and two scores on 12 carries. Meanwhile, Mississippi State suffered its fifth consecutive to Georgia last week, 41-31. Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. passed for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Texas A&M is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone over in four of MSU’s last five games versus A&M. Texas A&M is sitting at -14.5 with a total of 56. Pick: Texas A&M

Toledo (4-2) (3-3 ATS) at Northern Illinois (4-2) (4-1-1 ATS)

Toledo fell at Buffalo, 30-15. The Rockets’ quarterback committee passed for 372 yards and two touchdowns. Northern Illinois added its fourth win of the season after defeating Bowling Green, 17-7. The total has gone over in five of Toledo’s last six games. NIU is 5-1-1 ATS in its previous seven games. NIU is -3 with a low total of 43. Pick: Northern Illinois

#2 Oregon (6-0) (2-4 ATS) at Purdue (1-5) (2-4 ATS)

Oregon picked up its biggest win of the season, taking down then-ranked #2 Ohio State, 32-21. Ducks’ quarterback, Dillion Gabriel, completed 24 of 34 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Purdue lost an overtime thriller to #23 Illinois, 50-49. The Boilermakers’ failed two-point conversion attempt in overtime ended the game. Oregon is 2-4 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone over in four of Purdue’s last five games. Fresh off the big win, Oregon enters this game at -27.5 and a total of 58.5 Pick: Oregon

Ohio (4-2) (3-3 ATS) at Miami (OH) (2-4) (2-4 ATS)

Central Michigan outscored Ohio, 25-3 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats defeated the Chippewas, 27-25. Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro carried the ball 14 times for 176 yards and one score. Miami, OH, easily defeated Eastern Michigan, 38-14. Redhawks’ quarterback, Brett Gabbert, completed 10 of 13 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns. The total has gone under in five of Ohio’s last six games at Miami OH. Miami, OH is 13-6 ATS in its previous 19 games. The line has Miami, OH, hovering around -3.5 with a total of 43.5. Pick: Miami OH

#6 Miami (6-0) (3-3 ATS) at Louisville (4-2) (3-3 ATS)

Miami will enter this week fresh from a bye week. In the Hurricane’s last game, the Hurricanes overcame a 21-10 halftime deficit to defeat California, 39-38. Louisville scored with 1:55 remaining in the game to defeat Virginia, 24-20. Cardinals’ running back, Isaac Brown, carried the ball 20 times for 146 yards and two scores. The total has gone over in eight of Miami’s last nine games. Louisville is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games. Miami is sitting at -4.5, with a total of a whopping 61.5. Pick: Louisville

Charlotte (3-3) (3-3 ATS) at #25 Navy (5-0) (4-1 ATS)

Charlotte sank the East Carolina Pirates’ ship last game, 55-24. Charlotte running back Hahsaun Wilson rushed for 164 yards on 15 carries, including three touchdowns. Navy received its #25 ranking during its bye week as the Midshipmen remain undefeated on the season. The total has gone over in four of Charlotte’s last five games. Navy is 4-1 ATS in its last five games. Navy is strong at -17 with a total of 55. Pick: Over 55

Florida State (1-5) (2-4 ATS) at Duke (5-1) (3-2-1 ATS)

Florida State was eaten alive two weeks ago by the Clemson Tigers, 29-13. Starring in his third career start, Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn completed 23 of 41 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Duke took a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter before losing to Georgia Tech, 24-14. The Duke offense possessed the ball for a mere 20:33 of the entire game. Florida State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone under in five of Duke’s previous seven games. Duke is holding steady at -3.5 with a total of 42.5. Pick: Under 42.5

Virginia (4-2) (3-1 ATS) at #10 Clemson (5-1) (4-2 ATS)

Virginia gave up the winning score late in the fourth quarter, falling to Louisville, 24-20. Cavaliers’ quarterback, Anthony Colandrea, passed for 279 yards and 1 touchdown. He also carried the ball 15 times for 84 yards. Clemson bullied Wake Forest 49-14. Tigers’ quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 309 yards and three scores. The total has gone over in four of Virgnia’s last five games at Clemson. Clemson is 6-0 ATS in its last six home games. Clemson enters this game at a whopping -21 with a total of 57.5. Pick: Under 57.5

East Carolina (3-3) (3-3 ATS) at #23 Army (6-0) (6-0 ATS)

East Carolina was smacked around by Charlotte, 55-24. ECU was held to 195 yards passing on 37 attempts. Army ran over UAB, 44-10. Army finished with 413 yards rushing on 56 carries. ECU is 4-1-1 ATS in its last six games versus Army. The total has gone over in four of Army’s last six games. Amry is firm at -15, with a total of 51.5. Pick: Army

USC (3-3) (3-3 ATS) at Maryland (3-3) (2-4 ATS)

USC lost a heartbreaker to #4 Penn State in overtime, 33-30. The USC defense surrendered 518 yards of offense, including 400 yards of passing. Maryland was shellshocked at home by Northwestern, 37-10. USC is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone over in five of Maryland’s last six games. USC is sitting at -7 with a total of 56.5. Pick: Over 56.5

*Notre Dame’s 2024 opponents are listed in bold.