ON3 released a list of 10 “Future Freaks” earlier this week, and Notre Dame was more than well represented. Irish commits accounted for 30% of the list, with quarterback Deuce Knight, tight end James Flanigan, and offensive tackle Will Black all being listed.

#1 Deuce Knight (QB)

The crown jewel of Notre Dame’s class of 2025, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Deuce Knight is listed as one of ON3’s freaks. Checking in just under 6’5″ and 208 lbs, Knight has the prototypical size for a quarterback with freakish athletic ability. Usually, mobile quarterbacks don’t possess the size that Knight does, but Knight does. When Knight steps foot on campus, he will be the highest-ceiling signal-caller that Notre Dame has had since Jimmy Clausen. ON3 is higher on Knight than every other service, listing him as the #28 overall prospect in the country. A big senior season could easily bump him up to 5-star status on ON3 and the other services.

Notre Dame has struggled to produce elite college quarterbacks for the last 20 years. Ian Book became the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history just three years ago, but his game was limited. Deshone Kizer flashed in 2015 before becoming a 2nd round draft pick in 2017, but other than those two, the Irish have largely struggled at the position since the days of Brady Quinn and Clausen. The current Notre Dame quarterback room could change that narrative with Duke transfer Riley Leonard and true freshman CJ Carr. If they don’t, Knight has all of the talent and athletic ability to be the one who finally does flip the script.

Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight’s frame and combine athleticism indicate one of the highest physical upsides in the 2025 cycle. Also a 3-time state champion in track and field along with showing his bounce on the basketball court https://t.co/KG9JiTO3rY pic.twitter.com/J9YzPI1Hah — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) July 16, 2024

#3 James Flanigan (TE)

One of the less talked about elite recruits in the class of 2025, tight end James Flanigan, checked in at #3 in the Future Freak list from ON3. Like Knight, Flanigan is ranked higher on ON3 than the other services, with ON3 listing him as the #92 overall prospect in the country. We don’t often see Notre Dame football recruits who also play hockey, as Flanigan does, but that speaks to his athletic versatility. It’s much more common to see recruits also play basketball, track and field, and, recently, lacrosse. Flanigan does it all, though, and has the ideal size for the tight-end position. The sky is the limit for the Notre Dame legacy.

Notre Dame has been a tight-end factory for decades, with the last twenty years serving as a shining example. Mitch Evans looks like he will continue that trend after his breakout season in 2023, and Flanigan could be the next in line after him, although several young Irish tight ends, such as Eli Raridon, Cooper Flanagan, and Jack Larsen, are also waiting in the wings.

Notre Dame TE commit James Flanigan has a crazy multi-sport profile. A national level thrower in the shot put and discus, all-state for a title-winning hockey program, impressive sprints and jumps https://t.co/KG9JiTO3rY pic.twitter.com/ckgI9vaeDx — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) July 16, 2024

#9 Will Black (OT)

Continuing a trend, ON3 is much higher on Will Black than any other service. ON3 has Black as the #2 overall prospect in the country, while 247Sports only has him at #178 overall (the lowest overall rating of any major service). What really makes Black stand out athletically is his ridiculous 4.9 40 for an OT, checking in at 6-7.5 and 283 lbs. Many consider this year’s OT class to be very deep and talented. Black being listed as the top OT and #2 overall prospect on ON3 speaks volumes for his potential and upside on the collegiate level. Like Flanigan, he also played hockey at one point in high school, though he hasn’t the last couple of years. From a frame and athleticism standpoint, Black has a lot of similarities with Joe Alt.

Like tight end, Notre Dame has a long history of producing elite collegiate offensive linemen who become elite NFL offensive linemen. Will Black will have a great chance at continuing that tradition, which was most recently built on by Alt, a top-5 NFL Draft pick this spring.