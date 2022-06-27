Hit & Hustle: Predicting Notre Dame Football’s Class After Official Visits

Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama dive into the Notre Dame football recruiting world after summer official visits have wrapped up in the latest Hit & Hustle. They predict the entire 2022 Notre Dame class position by position. Note: Greg and Jamie ran through this exercise last week PRIOR to the news of Crystal Ball’s being placed for Dante Moore to land at Oregon. Greg and I did discuss that in detail on the latest Single High Notre Dame football podcast that we posted on Friday as well.

Notre Dame football recruiting is about to heat up in a major way over the next 10 days with four commitment announcements coming between now and July 4 for prospects for Notre Dame is expected to land.