Podcast: Reassessing Notre Dame QB Recruiting with Dante Moore Trending to Oregon

The signs were not looking good for Notre Dame with Dante Moore for the last few weeks following the commitment of CJ Carr to Notre Dame. Now it looks like Dante Moore is trending heavily to Oregon leaving Notre Dame to reassess its 2023 QB recruiting. We dove into that and a whole lot more this week.

Why no Notre Dame fan should really be surprised Moore looks to be headed elsewhere

Why CJ Carr is doing the things you want a 5-star QB commit to do

Could Carr reclassify for 2023 and if so, what are the implications?

Other recruiting news as Notre Dame is on the verge of a number of commitments

Lots of Q&A