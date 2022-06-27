Charles Jagusah Announcing Thursday: Will Notre Dame Beat Michigan For Another Elite Prospect?

247 Sports’ Tom Loy reported Monday night that Charles Jagusah, one of the nation’s best offensive tackles, will make his commitment on Thursday, selecting between Notre Dame and Michigan. The Irish are considered the heavy favorites to be Jagusah’s selection when he announces later this week, which would give them yet another win over that program to the north.

Notre Dame has long been linked to Jagusah, the nation’s #41 overall prospect and 4th rated OT according to the On3 consensus. 247 has Jagusah slightly lower at #55 overall in their composite rankings, but he’s been on the rise over the last year. August of last year, Jagusah was ranked #294 overall but has been rising ever since. On3 is particularly high on Jagusah, rating him a 5-star prospect and #7 overall player in the country.

Notre Dame already has four offensive linemen committed for 2023 after picking up commitments from Elijah Paige and Joe Otting already in June. Should the Irish land Jagusah, they could very well be done recruiting the line for the class of 2023, but certainly would take a commitment in the fall from Monroe Freeling if he wanted to join what is currently the #2 rated recruiting class in the country.

In addition to Michigan and Notre Dame, Jagusah visited Arkansas and Missouri in June. Notre Dame was his last official on June 19. e Irish entered that visit considered the favorites, and nothing has changed since.

There are six predictions for Jagusah on 247 Sports right now, with all six pointing in Notre Dame’s direction. e On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Notre Dame at 90.9%, with Michigan a very distant second at 5.9%. Should Notre Dame be chosen on Thursday, the Irish will notch yet another recruiting victory over Michigan.

The most high-profile win over the Wolverines was from 5-star quarterback CJ Carr. Michigan fans justified the loss of Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, by saying it gave them a better chance at Dante Moore, but all indicators are Moore isn’t headed to Michigan either. U ually when a team makes a playoff run unexpectedly, a recruiting bump follows, but that hasn’t been the case for the Wolverines who have just seven total commitments and the 22nd ranked class. By comparison, Notre Dame has 15 commitments – 12 of which are 4 or 5 star recruits.