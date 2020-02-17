Highlights: Notre Dame Rallies Back from Down 15 to Beat North Carolina

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame came all the way back to pull out a 77-76 win over North Carolina. The Fighting Irish led by as many as 9 in the first half but found themselves trailing by 15 with 9:09 to go. On their final possession, Rex Pflueger rebounded a missed shot by John Mooney and passed it out to Nate Laszewski who nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in the game. Prentiss Hubb scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half. Hubb also led the Irish with 8 assists. John Mooney recorded another double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. For UNC, Cole Anthony had 23 points and 6 assists while Garrison Brooks had 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

