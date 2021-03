We have not been covering Notre Dame men’s basketball this season as we have in the past since some off-season site projects have been monopolizing our free time, but we had to temporarily step out of basketball retirement to bring everyone Jack Nolan’s call of last night’s thrilling buzz-beater from Trey Wertz.

The @NDJackNolan call of the final play was EVERYTHING we hoped for and more 🤩#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/J3LHzXx52j — Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) March 10, 2021

Nolan, a Notre Dame legend, is retiring after this season and last night Wertz and the Irish gave him one heck of parting shot.