The Fighting Irish took down the 20th-ranked Spartans, 70-52. Notre Dame jumped on Michigan State quickly with Cormac Ryan outscoring the Spartans team 19-16 after the first 16 minutes of the game. Ryan finished the game with 23 points and went 6-7 from three-point range. Freshman guard JJ Starling had 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Dane Goodwin added 12 points and five rebounds.