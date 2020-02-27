Highlights from Notre Dame’s Thrilling Win Over Boston College

Notre Dame vs. Boston College: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with the 62-61 road win at Boston College on Wednesday. The Irish trailed by as many as 10 points, but hit big shots late as they rallied past the Eagles. John Mooney led all scorers with 22 points and recorded another double-double by adding 12 rebounds. Jay Heath had a big game for BC, and was one of three Eagles who scored 12 points in the loss. Heath gave the Eagles a 1-point lead with less than 10 seconds remaining, but Prentiss Hubb found T.J. Gibbs in the lane for the game-winning floater for Notre Dame.