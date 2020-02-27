Latest News

Watch Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs Calmly Sink Game-Winning Floater

With time running down and the Fighting Irish trailing by one, T.J. Gibbs takes the pass from Prentiss Hubb and guides in the game-winning floater in this ACC Must See Moment!
