Notre Dame Basketball
Watch Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs Calmly Sink Game-Winning Floater
Frank Vitovitch
February 27, 2020
With time running down and the Fighting Irish trailing by one, T.J. Gibbs takes the pass from Prentiss Hubb and guides in the game-winning floater in this ACC Must See Moment!
