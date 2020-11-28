Lebron James Gives Shoutout to Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams

Yesterday’s Notre Dame – North Carolina game was an entertaining game. It started out looking like it would be a shootout only to turn into a defensive struggle for a couple of quarters. For 58+ minutes, neither team led by more than one possession. One captive viewer was NBA legend Lebron James who not only enjoyed the game, but gave Notre Dame sophomore RB Kyren Williams a shoutout.
James let the world know he was watching in the fourth quarter with the following tweet.
A little later on, James gave Williams a shoutout that’s been liked almost 20,000 times already.
The tweet came after Williams and Notre Dame iced the game with an 89-yard drive featuring a heavy dose of Williams who delivered the final dagger with his third touchdown of the game.
Williams ended the game with 124 yards thanks in large part to that final drive. North Carolina did a good job of bottling him up for most of the game until he ripped off a 47-yarder to start that final drive. His three-touchdown effort (2 on the ground, 1 in the air) gives him 13 total touchdowns on the season to pace the Irish.
Getting some attention from a NBA legends certainly won’t hurt recruiting efforts – especially with the Irish trying to lock up another running back in the class of 2021. Hopefully for Notre Dame’s sake, Donovan Edwards is a big Lebron James fan because landing Edwards would be a huge get for the Irish.
3 Comments
I thought LeBron James would care more about the social justice messages the North Carolina players were displaying on their jerseys. Speaking of those messages, would the university allow a player to display “Ban Abortion” on their jersey? Or does freedom of speech only work if it is a leftist social justice issue?
Seriously who cares what Lebron thinks or says outside of bb.
Nobody