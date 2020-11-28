Lebron James Gives Shoutout to Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams

Yesterday’s Notre Dame – North Carolina game was an entertaining game. It started out looking like it would be a shootout only to turn into a defensive struggle for a couple of quarters. For 58+ minutes, neither team led by more than one possession. One captive viewer was NBA legend Lebron James who not only enjoyed the game, but gave Notre Dame sophomore RB Kyren Williams a shoutout.

James let the world know he was watching in the fourth quarter with the following tweet.

This Notre Dame/UNC football game is damn good! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 27, 2020

A little later on, James gave Williams a shoutout that’s been liked almost 20,000 times already.

ND Kyren Williams I see you hit em with “The Silencer” to close out this game! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 27, 2020

The tweet came after Williams and Notre Dame iced the game with an 89-yard drive featuring a heavy dose of Williams who delivered the final dagger with his third touchdown of the game.

2-3 type ish, had to let them boys know game was wraps! 🤫 https://t.co/9Z0Ay89RXd — Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) November 28, 2020

Williams ended the game with 124 yards thanks in large part to that final drive. North Carolina did a good job of bottling him up for most of the game until he ripped off a 47-yarder to start that final drive. His three-touchdown effort (2 on the ground, 1 in the air) gives him 13 total touchdowns on the season to pace the Irish.

Getting some attention from a NBA legends certainly won’t hurt recruiting efforts – especially with the Irish trying to lock up another running back in the class of 2021. Hopefully for Notre Dame’s sake, Donovan Edwards is a big Lebron James fan because landing Edwards would be a huge get for the Irish.